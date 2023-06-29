RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another day of spirited votes in the General Assembly – this time in the Senate – included a long and passionate debate about one of the session’s most controversial bills.

Senate Bill 49, “The Parents Bill of Rights,” which guarantees parents the right to be involved in their children’s education and dictates some school policies – such as forbidding curriculum about gender and sex in kindergarten through Grade 4 – was approved in a party-line vote and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.

But that was just one of 23 bills and several amendments that Senators processed on Thursday morning. Some others went to the governor, some went back to the House, and a few were held back for further discussion and future consideration.

Most of the process was routine, with some debate, some bipartisan votes and some political gamesmanship.

North Carolina state Sen. Lisa Grafstein (center) speaks with fellow Democratic Sens. Joyce Waddell (left) and Gladys Robinson on the Senate floor in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

For instance, a floor vote blocked an effort by Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) to forestall consideration of SB 49, and amendments by Democrats on two other bills were usurped when Republicans substituted those complicated amendments with small technical changes.

For instance, a long discussion about a Senate committee substitute of House Bill 219 – “Charter School Omnibus” – began with Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell) offering a complex amendment but Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) bumping that with a technical adjustment. Subsequent amendments by Grafstein, Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-Mecklenburg) were tabled.

Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) offered an amendment during the third reading of SB 754, the “General Assembly Appointments” bill, to suggest prohibitions against former legislators, lobbyists and their spouses from being appointed to boards for five years.

Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Alleghany) didn’t have to move to table the motion – a tactic about which Garrett had joked – because Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Buncombe) replaced his idea with an appointment of Alexandra B. Hoskins of Forsyth County to the North Carolina Professional Educator Preparation and Standards, which he had said was overlooked in the original bill.

Those moves sort of set the tone for conversations that sometimes were emotional and pointed, but nothing appeared to move the vote, as Republicans used their supermajority to succeed.

Parents bill

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his veto stamp. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Cooper almost certainly would veto the Parents Bill of Rights – a similar bill was shelved in 2022 because of that possibility – but Wednesday night’s vote in the House could raise a question about whether that veto could be overridden.

After the House banned amendments to the bill and had a passionate debate, members passed SB 49, 66-47. But one Republican, Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke), voted “no” with every Democrat present. There were two Democrats and five Republicans absent.

The Senate’s vote was 26-13, strictly on party lines, with seven Democrats and four Republicans absent. No amendments were offered, but there was plenty of discussion on both sides, which was not the case during the House’s debate, when mostly Democrats spoke.

Senators had advanced SB 49 back in February, so this was their first consideration of the bill in nearly five months. Much of the back-and-forth focused on LGBTQ issues and the effects of what some have suggested is North Carolina’s version of Florida’s controversial bill that is being called “Don’t Say Gay.”

The bill, though, also ensures communications processes between public schools and parents that largely already are in place but are being enumerated for the record.

The debate about SB 49

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) (NCGA)

Sen. Jim Perry (R-Beaufort)

Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell (NCGA)

Here’s a summary of what senators said before the vote, paraphrased but presented in the order in which they occurred:

Grafstein: When the bill emerged, she said she was hoping the House might slow it down. “I now know better. This is not about making policy, like many [bills] we have seen. It’s part of a culture war being waged. Not a war. It’s a one-sided endeavor. LGBTQ families just want to be left alone, not wage a war. … Those engaging in this culture war already have lost. We’ve won. Queer people are here. Most people have evolved to accept this fact. They say a dying mule kicks the hardest. … The sense that you may feel you have won, it’s temporary. … Power and strength are two different things. Weak people punch down. The mule. That’s weakness.”

When the bill emerged, she said she was hoping the House might slow it down. “I now know better. This is not about making policy, like many [bills] we have seen. It’s part of a culture war being waged. Not a war. It’s a one-sided endeavor. LGBTQ families just want to be left alone, not wage a war. … Those engaging in this culture war already have lost. We’ve won. Queer people are here. Most people have evolved to accept this fact. They say a dying mule kicks the hardest. … The sense that you may feel you have won, it’s temporary. … Power and strength are two different things. Weak people punch down. The mule. That’s weakness.” Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover): “This bill is not about how I personally feel about someone who is LGBTQ. I have had personal discussions with many of you. … This bill – the part you are speaking to is the curriculum piece. We shouldn’t be teaching about gender and sexuality to 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-year-olds.” … He described a person he identified as a “prep school teacher who wrote a book about how to integrate gender and sexuality in teaching elementary students” and a search for how to make “use of a queer lens while reading straight text to help people understand sexuality.” He described how this teacher used specific books that “can be queered. … What does this mean? … What else divides us? … She was finding the book to explore gender and sexuality to 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-year olds. …. This is a teacher in a prep school who teaches elementary teachers how to teach reading arts. … I admire bravery. … My concern is that we have gender elements in the curriculum in our school. I don’t think people are living in the past. I don’t think they are bigots and discriminate. They have the concerns that I have.”

“This bill is not about how I personally feel about someone who is LGBTQ. I have had personal discussions with many of you. … This bill – the part you are speaking to is the curriculum piece. We shouldn’t be teaching about gender and sexuality to 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-year-olds.” … He described a person he identified as a “prep school teacher who wrote a book about how to integrate gender and sexuality in teaching elementary students” and a search for how to make “use of a queer lens while reading straight text to help people understand sexuality.” He described how this teacher used specific books that “can be queered. … What does this mean? … What else divides us? … She was finding the book to explore gender and sexuality to 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9-year olds. …. This is a teacher in a prep school who teaches elementary teachers how to teach reading arts. … I admire bravery. … My concern is that we have gender elements in the curriculum in our school. I don’t think people are living in the past. I don’t think they are bigots and discriminate. They have the concerns that I have.” Meyer: “We always teach children 5, 6, 7, 8, about gender and family configurations because they are kids and naturally are curious. It’s inevitable for them to ask questions about why families are how they are … how they are configured, why some use a word like ‘gay.’ …. It happens because it is the world we live in. Our teachers have to be equipped with powerful, welcoming, productive tools. This bill makes it harder and not easier.”

“We always teach children 5, 6, 7, 8, about gender and family configurations because they are kids and naturally are curious. It’s inevitable for them to ask questions about why families are how they are … how they are configured, why some use a word like ‘gay.’ …. It happens because it is the world we live in. Our teachers have to be equipped with powerful, welcoming, productive tools. This bill makes it harder and not easier.” Sen. Benton Sawrey (R-Johnson): “It’s very concerning to me when I see conversations about somebody co-parenting.” He said discussions with his children are about Transformers, “not gender ideology and not sexuality. This debate baffles me. Concerns me. I disagree strongly that this is a one-sided culture war.” He said he’s one of the youngest members, not that many years removed from schools and doesn’t recall being taught at all about these issues. “The innocence of childhood was preserved. … This bill is about recentering the focus of the family. If a family wants to have that conversation, they can do so. … I appreciate the body having the courage to take up this bill. It’s not a culture war. It’s recentering the focus on the family, so children will have their innocence protected.”

“It’s very concerning to me when I see conversations about somebody co-parenting.” He said discussions with his children are about Transformers, “not gender ideology and not sexuality. This debate baffles me. Concerns me. I disagree strongly that this is a one-sided culture war.” He said he’s one of the youngest members, not that many years removed from schools and doesn’t recall being taught at all about these issues. “The innocence of childhood was preserved. … This bill is about recentering the focus of the family. If a family wants to have that conversation, they can do so. … I appreciate the body having the courage to take up this bill. It’s not a culture war. It’s recentering the focus on the family, so children will have their innocence protected.” Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-Buncombe): “I don’t have kids. This bill doesn’t impact me directly.” … When she discusses “family values,” she said, “families are different. They don’t look the same and don’t have all the same families. Just like a family doesn’t look like yours or have the same values as you or go to the same church. … It matters tremendously how people talk about this and how adults respond to kids about this when this comes up. …. Kids will have questions. … Their thinking about families will be influenced by the first thing they hear. … A teacher’s response sets a tone for that child. They might be reluctant to ask going forward. They might not ask. They might set in their heads that it’s a bad thing. And that is a bad thing to set in their heads, that it’s a bad thing. … LGBTQ will be here forever … a huge swath of the community. It matters how you talk about these things. … Impressions get set in people’s heads. Unless something else comes in to erase those perceptions or change them, people will go through their lives with them, thinking it is OK to marginalize members of the LGBTQ community. It’s not right to marginalize anyone.”

“I don’t have kids. This bill doesn’t impact me directly.” … When she discusses “family values,” she said, “families are different. They don’t look the same and don’t have all the same families. Just like a family doesn’t look like yours or have the same values as you or go to the same church. … It matters tremendously how people talk about this and how adults respond to kids about this when this comes up. …. Kids will have questions. … Their thinking about families will be influenced by the first thing they hear. … A teacher’s response sets a tone for that child. They might be reluctant to ask going forward. They might not ask. They might set in their heads that it’s a bad thing. And that is a bad thing to set in their heads, that it’s a bad thing. … LGBTQ will be here forever … a huge swath of the community. It matters how you talk about these things. … Impressions get set in people’s heads. Unless something else comes in to erase those perceptions or change them, people will go through their lives with them, thinking it is OK to marginalize members of the LGBTQ community. It’s not right to marginalize anyone.” Sen. Jim Perry (R-Beaufort): “There are different families. … That’s why this legislation doesn’t say you can’t have these conversations. You can’t put that in the curriculum. If you do, in my opinion, you are waging a culture war. Everyone is different and has different views. … The bill just says it can’t be part of the curriculum. We aren’t saying that it should be part of the curriculum that we should believe, what I believe or you believe. That’s a culture war. We are not saying people can’t have conversations.

“There are different families. … That’s why this legislation doesn’t say you can’t have these conversations. You can’t put that in the curriculum. If you do, in my opinion, you are waging a culture war. Everyone is different and has different views. … The bill just says it can’t be part of the curriculum. We aren’t saying that it should be part of the curriculum that we should believe, what I believe or you believe. That’s a culture war. We are not saying people can’t have conversations. Marcus: “A book that shows a traditional family … those books are fine [part of curriculum]. What we are saying is, you only show that, ban anything that shows a mixed-race family, a family with two moms or a transgender child. You can’t have that in the curriculum. That’s your problem.”

“A book that shows a traditional family … those books are fine [part of curriculum]. What we are saying is, you only show that, ban anything that shows a mixed-race family, a family with two moms or a transgender child. You can’t have that in the curriculum. That’s your problem.” Galey: “I appreciate that the remarks are sincere and genuine and the good hearts they come from. … A teacher should say, ‘Ask your parents.’ That question is the difference I have with Sen. Meyer and Sen. Mayfield: Parents are the focus on values. … They should be empowered to be how they see fit with their families without being questioned or undermined by the state of North Carolina. … Within a school operated by the state of North Carolina, parents should be supported and should be valued. Students should be referred back to ask their parents. … setting that parents can be trusted, that they are valued as a source and what they think about the world is important. That’s not the state’s responsibility. … That’s why this bill is so important. Parents should not be kept from an opportunity for bringing this up. That is their family’s values. We should not have public schools substituting themselves for parents. … We should not look at parents and assume that they are to be abusive … punitive. And some are. … This bill validates that we value parents in the state of North Carolina, support them and give them the resources that they need. … Children in kindergarten should learn how to use scissors and how to write a ‘d’ and how to write a ‘b.’ … Parents should not be undermined.”

“I appreciate that the remarks are sincere and genuine and the good hearts they come from. … A teacher should say, ‘Ask your parents.’ That question is the difference I have with Sen. Meyer and Sen. Mayfield: Parents are the focus on values. … They should be empowered to be how they see fit with their families without being questioned or undermined by the state of North Carolina. … Within a school operated by the state of North Carolina, parents should be supported and should be valued. Students should be referred back to ask their parents. … setting that parents can be trusted, that they are valued as a source and what they think about the world is important. That’s not the state’s responsibility. … That’s why this bill is so important. Parents should not be kept from an opportunity for bringing this up. That is their family’s values. We should not have public schools substituting themselves for parents. … We should not look at parents and assume that they are to be abusive … punitive. And some are. … This bill validates that we value parents in the state of North Carolina, support them and give them the resources that they need. … Children in kindergarten should learn how to use scissors and how to write a ‘d’ and how to write a ‘b.’ … Parents should not be undermined.” Sen. Mike Woodard (D-Durham): “Rereading this bill and listening to this conversation… I’m going to leave a little confused.” He describes tutoring in third grade two mornings a week in a mostly minority school where he has used attorney Pauli Murray, an attorney and Episcopal priest, “an icon to the LGBTQ community” as an example for the students. “One of the young boys asked, ‘Why is her hair so short? Why does she dress like a man?’ … If this bill passes and becomes law … as a volunteer – the teacher would say the same thing – I don’t know how to answer that question anymore.”

Charter schools

The discussion about HB 219 and charter schools was nearly as passionate but for different reasons.

Meyer, in introducing his amendment, said that North Carolina’s management of charter schools as compared to other states is “the wild, wild west. We don’t think about how schools all act as an overall safety net for educating our children. Our way incentivizes competition at the expense of students and communities and allows for a deregulated approach that is paid for by the public’s dollars.”

He said it would be useful if all the schools that receive public money – and he mentioned private schools that receive “opportunity scholarships” – would work the same way, to “ensure kids get an education and not put them at risk of harm.” He said his amendment ensures “schools that get public funding can’t employ sex offenders … provides an equal set of services to what is available in traditional public schools, such as speech-language services.

“We have seen so many profiteers that have moved into this space because of our wild, wild west approach,” he said. “We should ensure every public cent goes to educating children.”

His long list of suggestions, though, went nowhere. Galey “replaced” the amendment with technical adjustments that were approved in a party-line vote.

More amendments

Marcus introduced an amendment to deal with “unchecked and underperforming charters” and to disallow an element of the bill that permits students from select preschools to bypass the lottery system and be admitted.

“Quality charter schools provide good choices,” Marcus said. “

Low-performing charters are a different thing. They shouldn’t be allowed to expand.

“This new law allows up to 20% growth … without any review. I think that’s irresponsible. … Public charters are supposed to be open to every student equally with a fair lottery system. No family should have special access.”

She said the board should have the ability to evaluate charter schools and how well they are performing before allowing them to expand and how that would affect nearby public schools. “It’s relevant, if expansion would cripple the local public school. That’s a factor that the review board should be allowed to consider.”

Grafstein offered an amendment that addressed what she saw as a need to clarify how charity schools handle students with disabilities. “A wide variety of needs that need to be met on an individualized basis,” she said. Her amendment would make sure that “charter schools or any schools receiving state funds (including opportunity scholarships)” offer accommodations for all students. “The students’ bill of rights,” she called it.

Hise moved to table both those amendments. Both motions were approved along the day’s 26-13 GOP margin.

The bill writ large passed, 27-12, and must go back to the House for concurrence.