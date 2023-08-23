GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The No Labels movement, which on Aug. 13 earned a right to be on the ballot in North Carolina for the 2024 presidential election, is celebrating that it has won access in 10 states and touting that polling shows voters are encouraging the idea.

You may recall that No Labels is the group that includes former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and is considering nominating candidates for president and vice president if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump wind up as the nominees in 2024.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory shows the No Labels movement’s “Common Sense” document. (WGHP)

The first step in that process is to make sure any slate for office would be before the voters, and in North Carolina, with McCrory leading the call, there was a long period of debate before the NC Board of Elections said OK in a 4-1 vote.

With Biden and Trump dominating polling and appearing as almost certain nominees, No Labels this week rolled out its own data that showed 63% of voters preferred “a moderate independent presidential candidate” on a ballot with Biden and Trump and 72% liked the idea of more choices among candidates.

The poll of 9,418 registered voters by HarrisX showed that in a smaller sampling from eight so-called battleground states, including North Carolina, 69% support adding a third-party ticket and that 86% believe that compromise between Republicans and Democrats could settle key issues such as the debt crisis and immigration, the organization reported in a release.

No Labels strategist Ryan Clancy said that voters “want more choices in 2024, and they don’t like anyone working to limit their choices.”

In an interview last month with WGHP, McCrory said that if after Super Tuesday on March 5, when North Carolina and 15 other states are scheduled to hold primaries, Biden and Trump appeared to be headed for nomination, No Labels would have a convention and put forth a slate for November. That would occur in April, he said.

“We’ll have a nominations committee. A search committee, and then a nominations committee – and we’ll take those names to our convention with delegates from all states, and then vote on a ticket,” McCrory said. “But we’ll also see what the American people want, and people will approach us, and we may approach people, so there’s no doubt, I don’t think we’ll have a shortage of people who would be interested in running in a General Election because there’s so many Democrats and so many Republicans who do not want Biden or Trump.”

No Labels’ poll showed that 72% don’t think Biden should run and 67% don’t think Trump should. The percentage of voters who said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” rose to 63% from 59% last December.

Investigate Moore?

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Jamie Liles Lassiter (rear). (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Rep. Terence Everitt (D-Wake) on Tuesday sent a letter to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, asking her to investigate NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) for possible charges of embezzlement, bribery and misconduct in public office, The News & Observer in Raleigh reported. But it looks like that won’t happen.

Everitt’s letter cited allegations made in a lawsuit filed against Moore by the estranged husband of a state employee with whom Moore admittedly had a long-running affair. That suit since has been settled.

Everitt asserted that state employee, Jamie Liles Lassiter, received more than a 50% raise in the time she was dating Moore while other state employees received much less.

Freeman told the N&O that she would not pursue the investigation because “there has to be some sort of quid pro quo … or specific misuse of public office. … I think that’s very difficult to prove.”

Brockman’s veto votes

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point) (NCGA)

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford) of High Point was one of a few Democrats to vote with Republicans last week on some of the six overrides of vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. Brockman voted in the affirmative on House Bill 2019, the charter school expansion bill, and HB 488, the residential code council bill. He voted with Democrats on the other four failed votes.

Only Shelly Willingham (D-Edgecombe) joined him on both bills, but Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg), Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg), Garland Pierce (D-Scotland) and Michel Wray (D-Northampton) also voted yes on the override of HB 488. FWIW, Pierce and Wray also voted to override HB 574, the transgender sports bill.

FWIW2: Numerous Democrats voted to concur with the Senate when HB 219 crossed back over, 93-26, before Cooper used his veto. This group included Brockman, Wray, Pierce and Willingham but also House Democratic leaders Robert Reives II (D-Randolph) and Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford) and Triad Reps. Amber Baker (D-Forsyth) and Amos Quick (D-Guilford).

We mention this because Brockman and Wray were two of three Democrats who famously missed the session’s first override vote – the pistol permitting bill – allowing for the bill’s adoption because a third absent Democrat, Tricia Cotham from Mecklenburg County, was days short of her famous switch to being a Republican.

Brockman went so far in April to say he wouldn’t follow Cotham to switch parties. This week he sent an email to say he was out of town and unavailable to answer immediate questions sent to him by WGHP.

On other overrides

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) (NCGA) State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) District 54 Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham)

Two senators from the Triad did issue statements to explain their override votes on two controversial bills:

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) on the override of Senate Bill 49, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights”: “Democrats want to keep North Carolina’s education system shielded from parental accountability. They want to use our schools to advance their partisan, political agenda instead of working to improve student outcomes. The ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ fights back against those efforts. It increases accessibility to what’s being taught in our schools, notifies parents of the well-being of their children, and keeps school curriculum focused on core subjects.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) on the override of House Bill 808, “Gender Transition/Minors”: “In some of the most liberal parts of the country, children are allowed to permanently alter their bodies with off-label drugs for the purpose of changing their sex. While Republicans are protecting minors from such absurd open-door policies, Democrats are siding with the furthest left of their base and putting politics ahead of documented medical risks and consequences. We need to take a cautious approach and limit access to these life-altering medical procedures, and today’s vote to override Gov. Cooper’s veto does just that.”

Said Reives in a statement: “Instead of coming back to Raleigh to fund our schools, support our law enforcement or provide health care to our neighbors, the Republican supermajority used their power to exploit vulnerable children, make it harder to vote, hamper educators and otherwise stoke culture wars. There has never been a clearer demonstration of what their priorities really are.”

Robinson’s theories

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)

Another week, another shot at Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s past comments as he leads the GOP race for governor. This time it comes from a left-leaning source, Huff Post, which dived into Robinson’s long list of conspiracy theories, including the fake moon landing, the 9-11 inside job and his skeptical comments about the 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas. A lot of his words from past social media posts have been broadly reported.

Huff Post talked to elections experts and rival candidate Dale Folwell to try to determine whether Robinson’s penchant for QAnon-connected beliefs really will matter to voters. Consensus: They already know what they are getting.

Biden spending in NC

President Joe Biden steps off of Air Force One at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro (WGHP)

Get ready to see more advertising about President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. North Carolina is one of seven “battleground” states where Biden’s campaign is spending about $25 million in the next four months to boost his “Bidenomics” message and the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act.

In 2020 Biden lost in North Carolina by about 75,000 votes (or about 1.4%), but he narrowly won in the six other states that will be seeing his ads: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This historic buy ensures that the President’s message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful, and effective paid media strategy,” Julia Chávez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, told The News & Observer in Raleigh.

Tidbits

The Republican Attorneys General Association announced it would spend about $4.5 million in TV ads to support 9th District Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) in his bid for NC attorney general .

. Longtime Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson endorsed Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) in his bid to be commissioner of labor : “Jon has been a reliable and helpful asset to law enforcement across this State during his time in the General Assembly. I know he will proudly serve the workers of North Carolina with the utmost dedication and effort.”

: “Jon has been a reliable and helpful asset to law enforcement across this State during his time in the General Assembly. I know he will proudly serve the workers of North Carolina with the utmost dedication and effort.” Two people from High Pont and one from Greensboro were among several people appointed this week by Gov. Cooper to serve on various boards and commissions. Lisa G. Forrester of High Point, an office manager and paralegal for Forrester Law Firm, was named to the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners. Christopher K. Horne of High Point, an electrical engineering educator at NC A&T University, was named to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors. Paul K. Mengert of Greensboro, CEO of Association Management Group and chair of the Piedmont Triad International Airport Board of Directors, was named as a member-at-large to the North Carolina Holocaust Council.

14th District U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte) released an animated statement on X (formerly Twitter) about how he expects Republicans in the General Assembly to redraw his district to push him out of Congress. His point was that both parties have been guilty of partisan gerrymandering and neither should have that ability.

(formerly Twitter) about how he expects Republicans in the General Assembly to redraw his district to push him out of Congress. His point was that both parties have been guilty of partisan gerrymandering and neither should have that ability. U.S. Sen. Thom Tills (R-N.C.) and some of his colleagues in the Senate sent a letter to President Biden asking for details about the release of approximately $6 billion to Iran in exchange for American prisoners.

asking for details about the release of approximately $6 billion to Iran in exchange for American prisoners. 5th District U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) spent Tuesday touring the Stokes County campus of Forsyth Tech. She said she was “very impressed.”

Guilford County Republicans are looking for poll observers to work during early primary voting (Sept. 21-Oct. 7) for this year’s municipal elections. High Point mayor and city council are among the races on the ballot for Oct. 10. The general election is Nov. 7. If you want to serve as an observer, you can sign up online. But a reminder: Your name must match what you have on your voter registration.