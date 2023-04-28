RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – In two expected but strongly worded decisions released Friday, the new Republican majority in the North Carolina Supreme Court threw out decisions the prior court made last year and returned to the General Assembly broad rein in establishing law in the state.

In what it calls a “returning the judiciary to its designated lane,” justices, by the 5-2 GOP majority, struck down the ruling in Harper et al v. Hall that set aside voting maps drawn by the General Assembly in 2022 because the court had said they were illegally gerrymandered in violation of the state Constitution.

And in a case called Harper v. Moore, the justices also overturned a decision and remanded to a Wake County Superior Court with an order to dismiss a case in which both courts had found that the law to create a constitutional amendment on voter ID from 2018 to be racially discriminatory.

Both cases were reheard in a request of the General Assembly after the GOP for the first time in November assumed control of the court with a 5-2 majority. Both opinions were reconsiderations of 4-3 rulings based on the Democratic majority the court had held since justices were required to be partisan.

Plaintiffs attorney Paul Brachman answered various questions from Associate Justices Richard Dietz (from left), Phil Berger Jr. and Michael Morgan as Chief Justice Paul Newby (right) listens. (WGHP)

The state Supreme Court on Dec. 16 had struck down the constitutional amendment voters passed in 2018 to require a photo identification be shown before voting and upheld its earlier judgment that political districts can’t be gerrymandered to maintain political power.

There was little speculation that either earlier decision would be upheld, and now the question becomes how the General Assembly will handle the changes.

“For years plaintiffs and activist courts have manipulated our Constitution to achieve policy outcomes that could not be won at the ballot box,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said in a release. “Today’s rulings affirm that our Constitution cannot be exploited to fit the political whims of left-wing Democrats.”

The decisions also leave unclear how they might affect a case heard in December by the U.S. Supreme Court in which the General Assembly had argued that it had sole authority to draw maps for congressional elections and that local courts could not review them, as they had in 2022.

Redistricting case

NC Chief Justice Paul Newby

In their decision in Harper et al v. Hall, the court, with a Republican majority for the first time, said the court, in an opinion written by Chief Justice Paul Newby, had no right to interpret the Constitution as it had in throwing out electoral maps for the U.S. House, and state House and Senate, siding with the original 3-judge panel that had said it agreed that the maps were partisan gerrymanders but they couldn’t do anything about it.

“This Court has strayed from this historic method of interpretation to one where the majority of justices insert their own opinions and effectively rewrite the constitution,” Newby wrote. “Today we return to the text of the state constitution, correct our course, and come back to the proper understanding and application of our fundamental constitutional principles.

“In its decision today, the Court returns to its tradition of honoring the constitutional roles assigned to each branch. This case is not about partisan politics but rather about realigning the proper roles of the judicial and legislative branches. Today we begin to correct course, returning the judiciary to its designated lane.”

Associate Justice Anita Earls

In a 71-page dissent, Associate Justice Anita Earls, joined by Associate Justice Michael Morgan, attacked harshly that opinion, writing that “in a single blow, the majority strips millions of voters of this state of their fundamental, constitutional rights and delivers on the threat that ‘our decisions are fleeting, and our precedent is only as enduring as the terms of the justices who sit on the bench.’”

She wrote that the decision offers defendants is “a primer for the lawlessness that recurs throughout this opinion. The majority makes repeated declarations that “[t]he constitution is interpreted based on its plain language”—that “[t]he constitution was written to be understood by everyone, not just a select few.’

“But the majority also consistently struggles to apply those principles itself. Nowhere is this more evident than in the remedy the majority awards Legislative Defendants. What Legislative Defendants want is a do over—a chance to go back in time and draw even more egregiously gerrymandered maps than they did before this litigation began. Because of the majority’s decision today, they now have the assurance that they will get away with it.”

Voter ID case

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. wrote the opinion in voter ID, a law and amendment supported and endorsed by his father, Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr.

The rehearing and lower court decision was based on Senate Bill 824, which established the voter ID amendment. The courts had found it to be racially discriminatory because of the makeup of the court and how it aligned with precedent.

But Berger and his four fellow Republicans found that “the plaintiffs “have failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that S.B. 824 was enacted with discriminatory intent or that the law actually produces a meaningful disparate impact along racial lines.” The case was remanded to the trial court to order a dismissal of the claim with prejudice.

“The people of North Carolina overwhelmingly support voter identification and other efforts to promote greater integrity and confidence in our elections,” Berger Jr. wrote. “Subjective tests and judicial sleight of hand have systematically thwarted the will of the people and the intent of the legislature.

“But no court exists for the vindication of political interests, and judges exceed constitutional boundaries when they act as a superlegislature.

“This Court has traditionally stood against the waves of partisan rulings in favor of the fundamental principle of equality under the law. We recommit to that fundamental principle and begin the process of returning the judiciary to its rightful place as “the least dangerous” branch.”

In dissenting, Morgan wrote that justices were doing what they accused the prior majority of doing in their prior dissents and that the justices who wrote in dissent of those cases – including Newby – “have not been reticent about the notion of introducing partisan politics into this court’s opinions when they disagreed with various case outcomes. Indeed these three justices have clearly been enamored with this strategic approach.”

He cited the long history of racial discrimination in North Carolina and precedent in U.S. Supreme Court cases called Abbot and Arlington Heights that informed the original findings.

“The remainder of the majority’s opinion engages in an improper and selfserving reweighing evaluation of the evidence presented to the trial court which bears on disparate impact,” Morgan wrote. ”While it is elementary that reweighing evidence upon appellate review is fundamentally wrongful, the egregiousness of the majority’s act is particularly pronounced since the case is back on rehearing. The correct standard of review for a trial court’s findings of fact is highly deferential.”