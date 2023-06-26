RALEIGH. N.C. (WGHP) – The confrontation about abortion rights that is scheduled to be set ablaze in a federal courtroom in Greensboro on Wednesday morning perhaps has a little moisture on its fuse.

The North Carolina Senate on Monday night passed on third reading three amendments to an unrelated bill that are designed to forestall some of the technical elements and contradictions of Senate Bill 20, the state’s new 12-week window for elective abortion, that a federal lawsuit identifies.

The final vote was 45-2, with only Sen. Rachel Hunt (D-Mecklenburg), a candidate for lieutenant governor, and Triad Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell) voting against it.

But on Wednesday SB 20 will be in front of a new review in a suit filed by a consortium of abortion rights advocates in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. District Judge Catherine Eagles has scheduled an emergency hearing for 9:30 a.m. to consider a temporary injunction.

The “Care for Women Children and Families Act,” tightens to 12 weeks the window for an elective abortion but retains for longer periods the access to abortions based on exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal abnormalities. The bill also stipulates by whom, when and where an abortion may be performed and adds funding for a variety of related initiatives.

Critics had complained that the 46-page bill was pushed through the General Assembly within 48 hours of first being revealed. The Senate had spent about six hours debating the bill. Both chambers voted along party lines, with some absences, as was the case with the overrides of Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

This latest round of debate began after a surprising move on Thursday afternoon, when Republicans in the Senate offered amendments to a semi-related bill, House Bill 190, that appeared to ensure that the abortion law could go into effect as scheduled on Saturday. Democrats complained they received only 15 minutes to review that first amendment.

But HB 190 picked up two more amendments on Monday, offered by Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) in conjunction with Democrats, before 12 more amendments were tabled in motions by Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Alleghany) along party-line votes of 29-18 (there were three absentees).

The bill with those changes would have to be approved in concurrence by the House – which could happen as soon as Tuesday, when the House convenes at 10:45 a.m. – and then go back with the primary bill for the signature of Cooper, who could consider his veto for up to 10 days.

Krawiec began this new round of intense debate and ire in some cases when on Thursday moved to add “technical changes” to SB 20 in an amendment to House Bill 190, the so-called “Department of Health and Human Services Revisions,” that had crossed over. Senators adopted the amendment and then the bill on party-line votes, and only a loud objection by Sen. Mike Woodard (D-Durham) delayed a third and final reading until Monday, pushing the bill changes closer to the federal hearing than Republicans might have preferred.

That original amendment addresses changes in substance and language that appear to address some of the complaints in the lawsuit, such as confirming that medical abortion is legal up to 12 weeks in all cases, that there would be only one 72-hour waiting period and that the reporting period for the Department of Health & Human Services would be 30 days rather than three.

14 more amendments considered

Krawiec added two more amendments on Monday night – which she thanked the Democrats for suggesting – one that dealt with the definition of a hospital admitting a doctor and the doctor accepting a women’s health insurance (written by Democrats) and a second that included a variety of definition, punctuation and the ability of a qualified medical examiner to consult as long as a physician is present. Both passed unanimously.

But then a series of amendments – all by Democrats – became detailed and were pitched based on questions evoked by the U.S. Supreme Court, senators’ personal experiences, issues that have emerged in other states and impassioned pleas mostly by women about health care. A dozen were offered, and a dozen were tabled. No Republican supported for any of them.

They dealt with (in general) codifying abortion rights previously in place under Roe v. Wade; cementing right to privacy; guaranteeing a woman’s ability to travel out of state for treatment without penalty; protecting data privacy about searches and travel; creating criminal and civil penalties for those who would harass, injure or seek to intimate someone seeking an abortion or the people transporting that person to a medical appointment; and holding government-subsidized crisis pregnancy clinics to the same standards as pregnancy centers and requiring them to provide accurate information and to advise patients of all options.

‘Deserved more consideration’

After those offers were exhausted, Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake), the Senate minority leader, said that senators “heard from many members who had ideas about how we ought to treat women and the abortion issue. They were not able to proffer those ideas earlier.

“But there are 5.3 million reasons to have voted for those amendments, every woman and girl in North Carolina. Thirteen ideas were presented that deserved more consideration than they received,” he said.

“If we are pro-family and pro-women, we ought to realize that these amendments were pro-women and pro-family. These were valid concerns and well-made points and things that should have been in the legislation that already passed.”

About the lawsuit

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who also is a Democratic candidate for governor, announced on his Twitter feed late Thursday that he would not be participating in the suit filed last Friday by Dr. Beverly A. Gray, the ACLU of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Stein is the named defendant.

“I support women’s reproductive freedoms,” Stein wrote. “After a thorough review of the case in Planned Parenthood v. Stein, I have concluded that many of the provisions in North Carolina’s anti-abortion law are unconstitutional. My office will not defend those parts of the law.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) asked the court to allow them to intervene and defend the bill, which was granted this past weekend.

The suit asks the court specifically to clarify:

A provision that appears to prevent providers from providing medication abortion after 10 weeks of pregnancy rather than the 12 weeks specified.

The mandate that victims of sexual assault obtain abortions in a hospital after 12 weeks of pregnancy under exceptions for rape or incest.

A provision requiring a 72-hour waiting period before the abortion with no exception for medical emergencies despite other sections of SB 20 that grant an exception to that delay.

A prohibition on advising how a person can access an abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, could violate the First Amendment.

The plaintiffs also had asked for an emergency injunction on the implementation date and had asked for the court to modify a permanent injunction in a previous case to clarify the type of medical professional who can provide patients seeking care with the mandated information.