RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The connecting flights of election reform Republicans have lined up in the North Carolina Senate left the runway on Tuesday but gained no real altitude.

Senate Bill 747 – which Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Buncombe) called the “jumbo jet of election integrity” – and its copilot, SB 749, got their first discussions in the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee, but only at-times-testy debate took wing.

True departure will take place on Thursday morning at 9:30, when the committee will take up the bills for amendment and vote, Daniel said. It’s unclear how many amendments might be suggested, but questions asked on Wednesday suggest there could be a few.

SB 749 – titled “No Partisan Advantage in Elections” – would change the make-up of state and county boards of election by removing appointments by the governor and providing what GOP senators have described as a more balanced control.

SB 747 – called “Election Law Changes” – proposes changes in voting processes, particularly regarding absentee ballots.

Although they are separate and will be debated and amended independently, both bills have been widely criticized because they change the oversight for elections and perhaps disenfranchise voters who can’t get to the polls physically or are limited in other ways.

Democrats also have complained that Republicans consulted and met with attorney Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who supported former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud as he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to President Joe Biden.

There also are issues with whether the General Assembly is adequately funding boards of election to deal with these specific requirements while also implementing the voter ID law that was reinstated in April by the North Carolina Supreme Court.

SB 747

Stipulates all ballots except overseas and military ballots must be received by 7:30 p.m. on General Election Day to be counted.

Requires local elections boards to employ signature verification software for absentee ballots and to have two signatures for verification on mail-in ballots.

Alters rules for same-day voter registration by saying ballots will be provisional unless ID requirements are met.

Bans counties from receiving grants to help pay for election expenses.

Makes it easier for a person to accuse someone of voter fraud.

Requires the courts to provide lists of excused jurors so voter rolls can be scrubbed of anyone who “claimed they aren’t a citizen to get out of jury duty.”

SB 749

Expands the makeup of the state Board of Elections from five to eight members and includes equal appointments from both chambers of the General Assembly and both parties. Previously the governor appointed members and controlled the partisan balance. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and the minority leaders in each chamber – currently Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Rep. Robert Reives II (D-Randolph) – would review names suggested by party leaders and choose four representatives from each.

The eight would be named and seated as soon as the bill were to become law, and they could include current members of the state BOE – which are three Democrats and two Republicans appointed through 2027.

– which are three Democrats and two Republicans appointed through 2027. Stipulates that one of those eight would be elected BOE chair.

The board would continue to hire the state executive director. Karen Brinson Bell, who has held that post since 2019, recently was retained until May 15, 2025.

The board would be moved administratively under the Secretary of State’s office.

Terms are 4 years, effective on May 1 after the Council of State election (which would be 2024), and as is the case now, no person can serve more than two consecutive terms.

County boards of elections would reduce from five members to four who would serve 2-year terms and would be appointed by the General Assembly in the same manner as the state board. Each county board would elect a chair each year. This would take effect in January 2024.

Mail-in questions

Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-Mecklenburg) right and Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) during a hearing on abortion rights. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

After Daniels made his pitch for SB 747, Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-Mecklenburg) began a series of questions about what she saw as the “most troublesome” aspect of the bill: “Valid ballots being thrown in the trash and not counted if they arrived after election day.”

She noted the three Republicans sponsoring the bill – Daniel, Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) and Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Alleghany) – are “unwilling to change this. But I want to state for the record that postal delays happen, natural disasters happen. … It’s undemocratic if your ballot is for no reason under your control discarded. … The 3-day grace period worked well.”

She also cited the unreliability of computer software verification and the various reasons two signatures might not match, including physical maladies that, she said, “could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Voting Rights Act.”

Daniel replied that the signature verification and 2-factor authentication “are things we have been discussing.” He mentioned that other states use software but a “lot of that hasn’t been totally fleshed out yet.

“Your concerns are noted, and we have some of the same concerns about how that would be implemented going forward.”

Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) speaks during the voting bill hearing. (WGHP)

Newton got a bit testy in responding about the 3-day, post-election day deadline now in place. “Why not four days or 44 days?” he said. Most states choose election day as the deadline. … You’ve got to have a deadline.”

And he pushed back on Marcus by saying: “If a ballot does not arrive by the deadline, it’s an invalid vote, not a valid vote uncounted.”

Said Marcus: “This law invalidates a valid vote based on something a voter can’t control. …. How long in advance do you have to mail a ballot to make the deadline? … You could debate that five days [is appropriate], given that the mail arrives so much later than it used to.”

Said Newton: “Every election must have a deadline.”

Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-Buncombe) made a case against the same-day provisional ballot situation because they required two forms of identification, including a photo ID with current addresses, and many forms of IDs widely used don’t have them, including student, military, tribal IDs and passports.

“This will still mean that most of the ballots cast same-day registration will be provisional,” she said.

Not a ‘power grab’

Newton took over the podium for SB 749 and talked about how it was required to ensure free and fair elections, in which only 50% of voters have expressed confidence. The balanced election board chosen by lawmakers is more valid in the constitution, which, he said, “vested power in the legislature, not in the ‘king,’ the governor.”

He also pushed back against claims that this is a “Republican power grab,” by citing a “collusive settlement” in 2020 that extended the voting window for absentee ballots because of COVID-19. He didn’t explain why that extended time was a “partisan gain.”

“It can’t be a Republican power grab …. when Republicans are ensuing bipartisanship,” Newton said.

Hise later noted that the legislature would not be a tiebreaker on deadlocked votes, as some have suggested, except in appointing a chair or hiring an executive director. Any other deadlock would end in a tie, with no change in the issue being debated.

About constitutionality

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) questions constitutional issues facing election bills. (WGHP)

A key question – but not a new one – was introduced by Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance), who was trying to determine based on two prior court rulings – McCrory v. Berger and Cooper v. Berger – whether this system of choosing the boards was legal under the constitution, nothing that the rulings had established the governor’s authority over board members.

Mayfield noted that the General Assembly had attempted this very change in the 2016-2018 timetable, but the courts had thrown it out. Then legislators in 2018 put the matter on the ballot as a constitutional amendment because the plan had been unconstitutional.

“It was voted down by 62%,” she said. “There were six amendments on that ballot, and this was one of two that did not pass. Given that history, why do we think that is constitutional now? What has changed?”

Said Newton: “None of the cases or the referendum had this language…never been considered by the court. … How can equal voice be unconstitutional?”

Said Mayfield: “In the larger picture, what is rejected was removing appointment power from the governor and giving it to someone else.”

Said Newton: “This is far more constitutional than the structure we are under today. … No party can force policy without the consent of the other. It’s similar to the FEC [Federal Elections Commission].”

To Mayfield, Hise noted that the General Assembly’s oversight is limited to the hiring and appointment of leadership in the vent of a tie, but Mayfield argued that the 30-day hiring window provided was insufficient to avoid a deadlock.

“Everything in this bill is driven toward deadlock,” she said. “It still looks like the General Assembly is putting itself to make decisions when an equally divided board can’t.”

Said Newton: “The opposite is true. … We are driving them to work together to find a palatable compromise.”

Public comments

The handful of public comments that could be accommodated in the allotted 10-minute window leaned equally for and against the bills. Hise said more public comments could be heard on Thursday.

A poll worker identified as Mark Swallow said SB 747 is an “attempt to fix something that is not really broken.” He too cited the “snafus” with the post office.

Ann Webb of Common Cause, a repeated critic, said she was concerned about potential chaos that could be caused by deadlocks, particularly on the local boards, limits on mail-in ballots and same-day registration that could disenfranchise college students.

There were concerns about the absence of adequate funding by the state for additional costs that county boards were mandated to fund, more concerns about constitutionality and the roles and specifications of poll observers.

Karen Raines of North Carolina Election Integrity – which is a group affiliated with the controversial Mitchell, said that “permitted activities needed to be defined” for poll observers to ensure transparency.