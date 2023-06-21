RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – With long and impassioned pleas from Democrats that this bill stripped away parents’ rights, placed children in jeopardy and in fact violated the U.S. Constitution, the North Carolina House on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 631, which would ban gender-altering procedures and treatment for minors in state medical facilities and with state funds.

The vote was 66-47 along party lines – there was one Democrat who didn’t vote and five Republicans absent – on its second reading, and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) declared the bill passed a voice vote on third reading, despite obviously louder shouts of “no.”

SB 631 goes back to the Senate for concurrence, but it is nothing like the measure that arrived in the House, which was as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” the Senate’s version of mirrored bills (with House Bill 574) to stop transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

The House Health Committee on Tuesday restructured every bit of SB 631’s original language and recast it as a bill that precludes state money and facilities from providing care for transgender treatment for minors.

Ironically, the House on Wednesday did not vote on concurrence with HB 574, which the Senate approved on Tuesday after adapting it with slight changes. Gov. Roy Cooper almost certainly would veto both bills, although his vetoes routinely are being overridden by the Republicans’ new supermajorities in both chambers.

A ‘new’ bill

It took the House only 24 hours to move the altered SB 631 through the Rules Committee and to the floor.

Now called the “Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers” bill, SB 631 specifically precludes gender-changing treatments for anyone younger than 18 in a state facility or funded by state money.

The facilities would include the UNC Health Care System or any of its affiliates – think of the UNC Rockingham in Eden – any county health department or a facility operated by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. UNC Health told WNCN-Ch. 17 that it provides age-appropriate, gender-affirming care that does not include surgical procedures for minors.

The banned treatments include hormones and puberty-blocking drugs, a variety of “plasty” surgeries, removal of “non-ambiguous” sex organs, gender reassignment surgery, breast reductions that cause “a physical disorder” and even liposuction and mental health treatment for issues related to gender.

The state funds specifically cited are “to support the administration of any governmental health plan or government-offered insurance policy offering surgical gender transition procedures, puberty-blocking drugs, or cross-sex hormones to a minor. “ But those rules “shall not apply to the State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees.”

Pleas to reject

Rep. Julie Von Haefen (D-Wake (NCGA)

Rep. Julie Von Haefen (D-Wake) led a spirited and passionate push for members to reject the bill, citing how it was diametrically opposite of the much-discussed (and earlier advanced) Parents Bill of Rights because it stripped away the rights of parents to make decisions about what, when and how their transgender children could be provided medical treatment.

She then cited the federal court ruling Tuesday in Arkansas, when a federal judge threw out the state’s similar law, saying it violated due process, equal protection rights and violated the First Amendment rights of medical providers.

“Parents know what is best, as I’ve heard many times,” Von Haefen said. “They have a legal and constitutional right … This bill takes away that fundament right and gives it to us in the legislature.”

Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham) cited that the 80-page order in Arkansas came after eight days of trial and produced 31 findings of fact. “This law is going to cause more litigation,” she said.

“Every medical agency in the country prohibits the bans of these types of legislation,” Rep. Maria Cervania (D-Wake) said. “Bringing it back to North Carolina … more than 800 medical experts have voiced opposition to gender-affirming-care bans. They are detrimental to our children.”

Bill sponsor Timothy Reeder (R-Pitt), a medical doctor, fielded questions from GOP representatives John Torbett (R-Gaston) – about when is the legal age of medical consent, 18 – and Keith Kidwell (R-Buncombe) – what is the age someone can get a tattoo? 18.

Rep. John Autry (D-Mecklenburg) (WGHP)

But the most impassioned moment came from Rep. John Autry (D-Mecklenburg), who once again told the story of his granddaughter Savannah, whom, he said, “started down this path at 13, when coming out to her mother.” She started gender blockers the next year and further treatment at age 17.

“Her doctor, therapist and Savannah’s parents … that was the decision they came to together,” Autry said. “Would she be alive at 18 had she been denied this care?”

Rep. Allison Dahle (D-Wake) (WGHP)

Said Rep. Allison Dahle (D-Wake): “I am totally against this bill. I don’t believe it’s necessary. One reason is that the incidence of surgical transition is about zero. You have to go through a long process. You have to believe in your heart of hearts. It’s years sometimes.

“We are interfering with a medical decision. We’re making a change in the medical profession … and are not equipped to do that. We should not be doing this.

“It sews hate, sews division. It’s not something to take lightly. Every time this comes up, I spend two hours crying. You are asking people to change and abide by your rules when it seems to be important to you.”