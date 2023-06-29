GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has made a statement about whether the state’s 12-week limit for elective abortion could go into effect as scheduled on Saturday.

A little more than 24 hours after a federal court hearing had left that in question, Cooper signed House Bill 190, the technical bill passed this week by the General Assembly to clarify numerous issues in Senate Bill 20, the abortion package lawmakers passed in May over Cooper’s veto.

Cooper made no qualms about his opposition to the new law and advocacy for allowing women to choose whether or not to continue a pregnancy, but he said HB 190 included important aspects of the new law that had to be addressed.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

“In addition to being dangerous for women, the rushed abortion ban was so poorly written that it is causing real uncertainty for doctors and other health care providers,” Cooper said in a statement released by his staff. “This bill is important to clarify the rules and provide some certainty; however, we will continue fighting on all fronts the Republican assault on women’s reproductive freedom.”

Most of SB 20 – now including those stipulations added Tuesday in HB 190 – is scheduled to become law on Saturday, but U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles has promised to announce by Friday whether she will intervene and delay the implementation based on a lawsuit.

Eagles, who serves in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, heard arguments Wednesday morning for a temporary restraining order during an emergency hearing in a lawsuit brought by Dr. Beverly A. Gray of Durham, the ACLU of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, who sought not only a temporary injunction but more permanent relief from the law.

Dr. Beverly Gray

In a hearing of more than two and a half hours, Eagles considered arguments from attorneys representing Attorney General Josh Stein, the North Carolina General Assembly and other concerned parties. She provided them with draft language for a TRO that she said was not her final decision, and she asked the attorneys to offer their thoughts by this afternoon in advance of a final decision on Friday.

The element of SB 20, the “Care for Women Children and Families Act,” addressing criminal penalty won’t be relevant until Oct. 1, but the aspects of the law that tighten to 12 weeks the window for an elective abortion are scheduled to be the law on July 1.

SB 20 retains for longer periods the access to abortions based on exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal abnormalities. The bill also stipulates by whom, when and where an abortion may be performed and adds funding for a variety of related initiatives.

Critics had complained that the 46-page bill was pushed through the General Assembly within 48 hours of first being revealed. The Senate had spent about six hours debating the bill. Both chambers voted along party lines, with some absences, as was the case with the overrides of Cooper’s veto.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU both argued that because the lawmakers’ work was both “hastily and sloppily” done, there is a need for the court to step in and repair the plan. Their lawsuit cites numerous technical and apparently contradictory points included in the bill.

The Senate had attempted to repair some of that and to remove the footing for the lawsuit by attaching amendments drafted by Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth), who on Thursday surprised her comrades with the suggestion when HB 190 was up for debate. Two more were added on Tuesday.

Attorneys and Eagles on Wednesday agreed that these amendments render several of the plaintiffs’ arguments as moot. Cooper’s signature on HB 190 simplifies the timetable because it eliminates the need for a veto override, which W. Ellis Boyle, an attorney from Raleigh hired by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), said could take two to four weeks because of summer schedules.

Court hearing

Brigitte Amiri, representing the ACLU, did most of the talking for the plaintiffs – with some targeted work by Peter Im of Planned Parenthood – and Boyle and Sarah G. Boyce of the attorney general’s office – did all the talking from the defendants’ table.

Attorneys for the Department of Health & Human Services and medical employees’ associations were on hand, as was a representative for Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. DAs for Guilford and Wake counties also were identified in the suit but not represented.

Eagles offered a careful preliminary outline for how she sees the case and the proceedings unfolding, and she walked the lawyers through those point by point, focusing on the items rendered moot by the amendments bill, those left dangling and then the schedule and procedure with how to deal with the answer.

More than once she said she had been thinking, reading and working ahead but had made no final determination. She said that most TROs lasted for 14 days and that a temporary injunction could be the next step.

Lawyers discussed conferencing about a future schedule that appeared to suggest further court hearings in September, working backward from the Oct. 1 date specified in SB 20. But the number of issues was fewer.

Eagles also asked lawyers to review their schedules and report back about the possibility of future hearings. Although she has not made a final decision, she said she has to be considering all the conflicts in the timetable of implementation and fairness.