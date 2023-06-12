CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Davidson College professor Dr. Susan Roberts said the censuring of Sen. Thom Tillis at the NCGOP Convention this weekend was a good indicator of the party’s support for former president Donald Trump.
CSS: Remove Social Share Icons on Story Page
Tillis censure at NCGOP convention a key indicator, according to Davidson professor
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this summer
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now