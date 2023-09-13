SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight over a possible development in one Piedmont-Triad town is once again heating up.

A vote happening Wednesday morning could pave the way for a new development to move forward in Summerfield, but the plan is not without controversy.

There’s been a fight between a developer and town leaders over the rezoning of nearly a thousand acres of land off of Pleasant Ridge Road, and it’s moved up to the state level after legislators introduced a bill that could de-annex properties across North Carolina, and the property in Summerfield is part of that.

The land is owned by developer David Couch, who wants to develop the land into what he calls the “Villages of Summerfield Farms,” which would include residential property and retail among other things.

The town council rejected the proposal twice in the past year, saying it doesn’t meet Summerfield’s development standards. If the land is de-annexed, it would no longer be under the authority of town leaders.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, who represents the district that includes Summerfield, sent a letter to Summerfield’s mayor, Tim Sessoms, critical of the town’s opposition to developing the property, saying in part, “the same authority with an obligation that the town’s actions be consistent with state law and in the furtherance of the public interest. Unfortunately, public interest and public safety have not been advanced by decisions made by the town council.”

The Senate should be voting on this issue later this morning and then the bill would move to the House.