RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Days after she was indicted, North Carolina State Auditor Beth Woods says she will resign next month.

Woods was indicted by a grand jury in Wake County for allegations of misusing state-owned vehicles for personal use on Tuesday. This comes after a situation in which Wood was involved in a hit-and-run with a state-owned car.

The misdemeanor charge stemmed from an eight-month-long investigation by the SBI in which they uncovered that Wood had used her state-appointed car for trips to the dentist, hair salon, shopping centers and spas in 2021 and 2022.

Wood, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 misdemeanor in March for a hit-and-run in December 2022 in downtown Raleigh.

Wood had previously announced that she would not be running for reelection as state auditor.

She released the following statement on Thursday:

I will step down as State Auditor on December 15, 2023, completing 30 years of service to the State of North Carolina. I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction. It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state.

–Beth Wood