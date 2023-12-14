RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Sam Page has made his run for North Carolina lieutenant governor official.

On Thursday, Page was spotted in Raleigh arriving to formally file paperwork for the 2024 primary race to fill the seat soon to be vacated by current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, WNCN Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland reported on X.

Page announced his intention to run for lieutenant governor in May after nearly 25 years as the sheriff of Rockingham County.

“As a long-distance runner, here’s what I learned from my coaches. You run it all the way through to the finish line, and I’m going to do that,” said Page when he announced his run. “Imagine a test pilot in the Air Force, jumping in that jet, that experimental aircraft, strapping on the gear, putting on that helmet, lowering the canopy and launching and pushing the envelope. Ladies and gentlemen, today we pushed that envelope in North Carolina.”

Lieutenant Governor Race

Page joins a somewhat crowded race for the second-highest elected office in the state, which is the only elected official that has powers in both legislative and executive branches.

The lieutenant governor is a member of the Council of State, the North Carolina Board of Education, the North Carolina Capital Planning Commission and the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges and serves as the chairman of the eLearning Commission, according to the North Carolina state website.

Other Republicans who have filed for the race as of Thursday are:

Jeffrey Elmore , long-time representative in House District 94 and teacher in Wilkes County Public Schools.

, long-time representative in House District 94 and teacher in Wilkes County Public Schools. Hal Weatherman , who was chief of staff and campaign manager for former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

, who was chief of staff and campaign manager for former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Peter Boykin , owner of the conservative political website GoRightNews.com and founder of “Gays for Trump.”

, owner of the conservative political website GoRightNews.com and founder of “Gays for Trump.” Allen Mashburn , pastor of Asbury Baptist Church in Randolph County.

, pastor of Asbury Baptist Church in Randolph County. Deanna Ballard , former senator in the 45th District of North Carolina.

, former senator in the 45th District of North Carolina. Rivera Douthit , an evangelist from Mooresville..

, an evangelist from Mooresville.. Marlenis Hernandez Novoa, a paramedic and firefighter.

Attorney Seth Woodall has announced his intent to run but has not yet filed.

So far two Democrats remain in the race:

Rachel Hunt , a state senator from Mecklenburg County and daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt.

, a state senator from Mecklenburg County and daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt. Ben Clark, a former state senator from Chatham County who ran for Congress in the 9th District last November.

According to Axios, an anonymous poll pitting Sam Page against fellow Rockingham County resident and current state Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) had Page topping him by 30 points, sparking questions on whether Page would abandon the lieutenant governor race to primary against Berger. Page he has had a history of disagreeing with Berger, including when the two were on opposite sides of bringing casinos to North Carolina in 2023. However, those questions were answered on Thursday, and Page filed for the lieutenant governor’s race.

The deadline for candidates to file is Friday.