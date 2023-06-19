NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is giving voters the chance to voice their opinions about new rules that outline how voting officials will implement the new photo identification requirement during elections.

They’ll hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m., Monday to discuss two proposed temporary rules that detail how election officials can verify the legitimacy of photo IDs for both in-person and absentee voters.

In December, a Democratic-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a decision that blocked the voter ID requirement, citing the rule was racially discriminatory. But in April, the new Republican-controlled Court revisited the decision, ultimately overturning it and reenacting the ID requirements as early as this year’s municipal elections.

“To quote Coretta Scott King, ‘You have to win freedom in every generation,’” said Yvette Townsend-Ingram of Mecklenburg County Democratic Party’s African American Caucus.

Townsend-Ingram and her colleagues were out at the 2023 Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas to help people register to vote and learn about the new requirements. They said it was part of their efforts to fight the new voting restrictions.

“We want to remove, or at least eliminate as many barriers as possible to voting,” said Townsend-Ingram.

In addition to requiring IDs, the justices also ruled that convicted felons who are currently on probation or parole may no longer vote. State Democrats are outspoken in their belief that this rule largely discriminates against minority populations.

“Who is most incarcerated? Black males,” said Townsend-Ingram. “The system continues to roll on. But we’re fighting it at every turn.”

On the other side of the aisle sit Republicans, who believe these new restrictions strengthen the legitimacy of elections and address wavering confidence in the election process.

“The last liberal court that was there before [was] more concerned with the rights of felons than the rights of voters who went to the polls and demanded these changes,” said Republican House Speaker Tim Moore.

In late May, Republican lawmakers filed Senate Bill 747, which would change the voting process even further. The bill eliminates the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, requires signature matching and “two-factor authentication” for mail-in votes, expands who can challenge a voter’s eligibility, and requires provisional ballots for those who register during the early voting period. For information on how to attend Monday’s virtual comment session or submit an online comment, click here.