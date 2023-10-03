WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina appointed speaker pro tempore of the House after Kevin McCarthy’s stunning ouster.

First elected at the age of 29 in 2004, McHenry, a Republican, has served 10 terms in Congress. He is originally from Gastonia but now lives in Denver, North Carolina. He represents the state’s 10th District, northwest of Charlotte and includes Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Rutherford counties.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, and, while McHenry is holding the role in a temporary capacity, there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.