RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple groups and voters have come together to file a federal lawsuit accusing North Carolina lawmakers of racist gerrymandering of electoral maps.

According to a release, the federal lawsuit was filed on Dec. 19 by Black voters, the NAACP North Carolina State Conference and Common Cause with attorneys from Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Hogan Lowells representing the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit outlines “various harms” from the three maps that were recently passed, including:

Discrimination against Black voters

Vote dilution across the state in the Senate and House maps and in the first, fifth, sixth and tenth congressional districts

Racial gerrymandering in Senate districts 7 and 8

Violation of one-person, one-vote

U.S. Congressional Map for North Carolina 2022 vs. 2024

“The law clearly protects North Carolina’s Black voters. And yet, instead of responding to their needs, legislators are again targeting these communities for their own partisan gain,” said Hilary Harris Klein, senior voting rights counsel at Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

The complaint outlines accusations that the Republican-controlled legislature redrew districts to diminish the voting power of Black voters across the state and intentionally dismantled “longstanding state Senate and House Black opportunity district” which dilutes Black voting power.

They call the process for reviewing maps “intentionally rushed and deficient,” accusing lawmakers of denying opportunities “for meaningful engagement to minority representatives and citizens” and showing disregard for the needs of Black voters.

“Legislators targeted predominantly Black voting precincts with surgical precision throughout the state in drawing and enacting the 2023 plans – at the expense of traditional redistricting criteria – to achieve preferred district lines that diminish Black voters’ ability to elect candidates of their choice at all levels of government,” the release states.

Dominik Whitehead, vice president of campaigns at the NAACP, called the maps “discriminatory” and “a clear attack on those efforts.”

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said, “North Carolina legislators have imposed discriminatory voting maps that outrageously attack the rights of Black North Carolinians. Sadly, racist gerrymandering once again plagues our state and harms voters. We must defeat it. Our voting districts don’t belong to politicians; our districts belong to the people. We must have voting maps that are free from racist gerrymandering and that respect the freedom of all voters.”

More details will be released as they are made available. The full complaint can be read here.

The lawsuit follows other similar suits filed in recent weeks.

On Dec. 4, North Carolina Black and Latino voters sued in federal court seeking to strike down congressional districts that they argue weaken minority voting power in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

On Nov. 20, plaintiffs Rodney Pierce and Moses Matthew sued claiming the maps violate the Voting Rights Act, writing that the maps “unlawfully deprives Black voters of the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”

Candidate filing ended on Friday with several races across the state going uncontested.