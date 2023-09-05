GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There remains at least a week until members of the North Carolina General Assembly are expected to convene and vote on a biennial budget that was supposed to have been in place by July 1.

We know now about at least one more item that could come to a vote in the next few days: a House-retooled version of Senate Bill 749, the second of the double down on election oversight that changes the complete statewide structure.

The Senate passed that bill, along with its companion, SB 747, on June 21, but both chambers took very little action for more than two months – emerging for a rapid-paced, one-day series of budget overrides and local bills on Aug. 16.

Members of the House seem to want to tackle a few more things, dropping a committee substitute of SB 749 on Friday evening. The newly written bill is longer and more detailed in many aspects of the Senate’s concepts and would suggest that these changes be implemented for the general election in November 2024.

State Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford) speaks in a recent House session. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Oh, and lest we not forget, there are more veto overrides waiting for Republicans to assemble their supermajority – Gov. Roy Cooper already said no to SB 747 and SB 512 – but it’s unclear exactly when those votes will take place, first in the Senate and presumably thereafter in the House. The chambers have overridden 14 of his vetoes so far.

SB 749, which Cooper already has said he would veto if it arrived at this desk, will make its next appearance at 1 p.m. Tuesday when the House Rules Committee – and not the previously designated House Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee – will take up debate on that planned committee substitute, much to the surprise of at least Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro), a member of that election committee, who said “I wondered” about that.

“I have asked for a hearing in that [elections] committee but don’t expect any changes,” she said.

Growing in size

The Senate passed SB 747 and SB 749 along party-line votes, but the House last month doubled SB 747 in size and scope and rushed it through two committees to set up the back-and-forth approval between the two chambers. Democrats in the House tried numerous amendments, but each failed before the bill advanced back to the Senate for concurrence. Both chambers voted along party lines as well.

That could be a similar process for SB 749, although the changes the House’s committee substitute proposes don’t appear nearly as voluminous and dramatic as those had with SB 747.

The bill in its original form dramatically changes the structure of elections boards on the state and local levels, removes the governor from the appointment process and suggests the boards will be exactly balanced into even numbers of Democrats and Republicans.

The bill, as progressed, likely would have legal challenges because the courts previously have suggested the removal of the governor’s oversight violates the separation of powers (see McCrory v. Berger).

What’s in the original SB 749?

This is an outline of the bill that was passed by the Senate and gained Cooper’s immediate ire, stipulating these changes in 2025:

Expands the makeup of the state Board of Elections from five to eight members and includes equal appointments from both chambers of the General Assembly and both parties. Previously the governor appointed members and controlled the partisan balance. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and the minority leaders in each chamber – currently Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Rep. Robert Reives II (D-Randolph) – would review names suggested by party leaders and choose four representatives from each.

The eight would be named and seated as soon as the bill were to become law, and they could include current members of the state BOE – which are three Democrats and two Republicans appointed through 2027.

– which are three Democrats and two Republicans appointed through 2027. Stipulates that one of those eight would be elected BOE chair.

The board would continue to hire the state executive director. Karen Brinson Bell, who has held that post since 2019, recently was retained until May 15, 2025.

The board would be moved administratively under the Secretary of State’s office.

Terms are 4 years, effective on May 1 after the Council of State election (which would be 2024), and as is the case now, no person can serve more than two consecutive terms.

County boards of elections would reduce from five members to four who would serve 2-year terms and would be appointed by the General Assembly in the same manner as the state board. Each county board would elect a chair each year. This would take effect in January 2024.

Here’s what the House is suggesting

Harrison said she needs to review details about the committee substitute, but she already has questions about the bill.

“A big issue for local elections directors was the county commissioners’ hiring and firing elections directors,” she said. “Terrible policy.”

The committee’s outline suggests these changes mostly appear to mirror the Senate’s bill, as written in the summary. It’s unclear who authored those changes, although a staff attorney is credited in the summary document.

The bill also doubles in size from the Senate’s version and, most importantly, would require the changes to be implemented in 2024:

Increase the number of members of the State Board of Elections from 5 to 8, with all 8 members being appointed by the General Assembly.

Decrease the number of members of each of the 100 county boards of elections from 5 to 4, with all 4 members being appointed by the General Assembly.

Administratively transfer the State Board of Elections to the Secretary of State’s Office; however, the Secretary of State would not direct or supervise management functions of the State Board of Elections.

Require that, with respect to the conduct of elections, the emergency powers be exercised by the State Board of Elections rather than the Executive Director of the State Board of Elections.