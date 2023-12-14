RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new set of teen driving laws will go into effect at the turn of the new year. The new laws increase the amount of time young drivers are required to hold their learner permit.

Beginning Jan. 1, teen drivers will need to have their Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for nine months instead of the current six months before being able to get their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.

“The law doesn’t allow for grandfathering anyone in, so if someone has their six months of Level 1 in before the end of the year but doesn’t get in to take their road test by Dec. 29, they will have to wait until they hit nine months to take the road test and get their Level 2. Anyone who got their Level 1 after June 30 must have nine months,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said.

There have been several changes to the requirements over the past three years. While the requirement to advance to Level 2 had been 12 months for years, lawmakers temporarily shortened it to six months during the pandemic.

That provision lapsed at the end of 2022 and a new law extending the six-month rule was enacted May 8.

Beginning Jan. 1, the provision will change again permanently requiring nine months.

Teen drivers seeking a Level 2 license are required to:

Be at least 16 years old

Log 60 hours of driving time

Pass a road test

Show printed proof of insurance in the teen driver’s name.