RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If polling is the lone factor, the 2024 presidential ballot will look like a repeat. A third-party push to offer an alternative to a potential race between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump is getting some pushback.

“What we’re saying is that if the public concern continues after Super Tuesday that we’ll offer a third alternative. As a Republican and as a conservative, I believe in choice,” former Governor Pat McCrory told CBS 17 last June. McCrory is the national co-chair for No Labels.

Now the progressive group MoveOn is asking questions. Earlier this year, Maine’s Secretary of State alerted voters they may have been told they were signing a petition to get No Labels on the ballot, rather than a registration form that would change their party affiliation.

“We just want to make sure that one—voters aren’t being misled about what they’re doing to preserve their ballot access, but then also we want to make sure that voters understand the stakes involved in who’s on the ballot,” said MoveOn spokesperson Joel Payne.

MoveOn has sent letters to 49 other secretaries of state raising concerns. That includes North Carolina’s Elaine Marshall. But in North Carolina, it’s the State Board of Elections that handles election related investigations.

“Obviously, each state is going to have a different process and it’s our understanding that the Secretary of State in North Carolina has forwarded our request to the Board of Elections, which we think is appropriate and we want to be a resource,” said Payne.

Thursday’s NCSBE agenda includes consideration of the No Labels petition for political party recognition. To qualify No Labels would need the number of signatures outlined by state statute 163-96, as follows:

“‘”Political party’ defined; creation of new party. (a) Definition. – A political party within the meaning of the election laws of this State shall be one of the following: (1) Any group of voters which, at the last preceding general State election, polled for its candidate for Governor, or for presidential electors, at least two percent (2%) of the entire vote cast in the State for Governor or for presidential electors. (2) Any group of voters which shall have filed with the State Board of Elections petitions for the formulation of a new political party which are signed by registered and qualified voters in this State equal in number to one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) of the total number of voters who voted in the most recent general election for Governor. Also the petition must be signed by at least 200 registered voters from each of three congressional districts in North Carolina. To be effective, the petitioners must file their petitions with the State Board of Elections before 12:00 noon on the first day of June preceding the day on which is to be held the first general State election in which the new political party desires to participate. The State Board of Elections shall forthwith determine the sufficiency of petitions filed with it and shall immediately communicate its determination to the State chair of the proposed new political party. (3) Any group of voters which shall have filed with the State Board of Elections documentation that the group of voters had a candidate nominated by that group on the general election ballot of at least seventy percent (70%) of the states in the prior Presidential election. To be effective, the group must file their documentation with the State Board of Elections before 12:00 noon on the first day of June preceding the day on which is to be held the first general State election in which the new political party desires to participate. The State Board of Elections shall forthwith verify the documentation filed with it and shall immediately communicate its determination to the State chair of the proposed new political party.”

If someone signs the petition to get No Labels on the ballot, it doesn’t change their voter registration. Even so, MoveOn still has its concerns.

“We also think that despite their claims that they want more moderate outcomes or they want outcomes that unify and bring together the country that by teasing a third party run, they’re actually working counter to,” said Payne.

But based on his earlier interview, McCrory doesn’t see it that way.

“I know the game. I’ve played the game, I’ve been played by the game, and the game is right now the political parties want to have total control and power and they want to keep the status quo. I know that game,” McCrory said.