RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Better healthcare options are coming after a long-awaited period for many North Carolinians.

Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley announced Monday afternoon that DHHS will launch Medicaid Expansion on Dec. 1. This will give over 600,000 residents access to health care.

“Finally expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental achievement that will extend health insurance to people who need it,” said Governor Cooper. “This means better health care, including those with mental health and substance use disorders, hope for rural hospitals struggling to stay open and billions of dollars for our economy. This action is long overdue, and we aren’t wasting a moment in beginning enrollment in North Carolina.”

This announcement comes as a relief to many residents after the delay in state budget negotiations and Medicaid expansion, along with other things like state wages being in limbo.

“More than 600,000 people in North Carolina will get the health care coverage they have been waiting for,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Medicaid Expansion is the most significant investment in the health of North Carolina in decades and represents billions of dollars of investment each year that helps keep clinics, providers and hospital doors open.”

Medicaid expansion will be transformative for access to health care in rural areas, for better mental health and for veterans, working adults and their families while bringing billions in federal dollars to the state.

For more information on N.C.’s Medicaid Expansion click here.