(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heads or tails? It was a historic day for folks in Union and Gaston County Friday as the mayor and town commissioner seats were decided off a coin toss.

According to the Union County Board of Elections, both Robert Burns and Bob Yanacsek were tied for the City of Monroe mayor, each collecting 970 ballots at 27.32% of the vote.

The coin toss event began around 11 a.m. Friday. Election officials said Yanacsek called ‘heads’ and the coin landed on tails, making Burns the mayor of Monroe. Election results are final.

UCBOE said Burns will not officially step into the role until the current mayor’s term ends.

In Gaston County, there was similar excitement as the Ranlo town commissioner seat was also decided by the flip of a coin.

“Drawing quite a crowd, the toss decided the result of the 133-vote tie between candidates Corey Creech, who selected heads, and Ronnie Laws. Allowing the Gaston County Board of Elections to use an uncirculated George Washington quarter from his father’s collection, Director Adam Ragan revealed he hasn’t seen a coin toss resolve a tie contest during his service to Gaston County,” the Gaston County Board of Elections said on Friday.

According to GCBOE, tails won, granting Ronnie Laws the commissioner seat.

