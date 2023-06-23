RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Legislation continues to make its way through the North Carolina General Assembly that would prohibit medical professionals from performing surgical gender transition procedures on minors.

The law would also make it illegal to prescribe, provide, or dispense puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors, with only a few exceptions.

Arkansas was the first state to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The North Carolina proposal is similar to that legislation. However, a federal district judge recently found the Arkansas ban to be unconstitutional.

Duke University senior law lecturer Ames Simmons explained what is behind the decision.

“One of them is that bans on gender-affirming healthcare, such as the one passed in Arkansas, and similar to the one that North Carolina is considering now violate equal protection of the law under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because they treat transgender people differently,” said Simmons.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody said in his ruling that the Arkansas law undermines the interests it claims to be advancing.

“They found that the health-care ban violated a parent’s fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children under substantive due process under the 14th Amendment,” Simmons explained.

Moody’s ruling was similar to remarks made in other court decisions that have temporarily blocked similar bans in Alabama and Indiana.

“It said that these bans, because they constitute sex discrimination that they’re entitled to heightened scrutiny under the 14th Amendment, and that’s an important holding,” said Simmons.

Simmons’s own experience with gender-affirming care is quoted in an amicus brief filed in relation to the Arkansas case. If similar legislation becomes law in North Carolina, Simmons expects that it will be challenged in court.

“The decision in the Arkansas case was a very strong decision, but it only affects the folks in the area of Arkansas that that District Court covers, so it would not be binding on North Carolina, but it certainly would be persuasive to other federal courts in North Carolina who might be considering a movement for an injunction if this bill should pass through the General Assembly,” he said.