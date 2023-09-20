GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Soon citizens will learn more about the state of Guilford County.

Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston will deliver his State of the County address on Wednesday afternoon.

Alston visited the FOX8 Morning News ahead of the address.

“Our commissioners have been working together for the good of all citizens, putting partisan politics aside and people first for the last 2 years,” he said.

He also touched on Guilford County’s economic growth, as well, touting the hundreds of new jobs brought to the area by companies like Boom, Marshall Aerospace and the Prokidney expansion.

“We don’t mind paying for progress. It’s the cost of building our community and providing jobs. We don’t mind paying for success.”

You can visit the Guilford County Facebook page to learn more.