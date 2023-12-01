RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jessica Holmes, deputy commissioner on the North Carolina Industrial Commission and a former Wake County Commissioner, has been appointed the new state auditor by Gov. Roy Cooper.

On Thursday, the governor announced that Holmes will serve out the remainder of Beth Wood’s term, which ends next year.

Wood is set to resign after being indicted last month for her use of a state vehicle.

Holmes, an attorney who got her bachelor’s and law degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill, was first elected to the Wake County Commission in 2014. She eventually became the youngest person to chair that board.

In 2020, Holmes was the Democratic nominee for the North Carolina Commission of Labor but lost in the general election to Republican Josh Dobson.

Holmes was appointed to serve as deputy commissioner on the state industrial commission in 2021.