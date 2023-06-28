CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been a little over a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and although that was a victory for most Republicans, political analysts say it has put Presidential Primary Candidates in a sticky situation. Conservative voters are asking them: do you or do you not support a national abortion ban? So far the candidates’ answers aren’t always clear.

“I will continue to stand strong against the extreme late-term abortionists in the Democrat party,” Former President Donald Trump said during a recent rally.

Despite presenting himself as a pro-life candidate, Former President Donald Trump hasn’t specifically said whether or not he would support a national abortion ban. On the other hand, Former Vice President Mike Pence has capitalized on the issue, making his stance clear during almost every public appearance.

“We’re going to have pro-life majorities in the House and the Senate and we’re going to be taking the case for life to every state in America,” Pence said during the NCGOP Convention.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has also publicly vocalized his support for a national ban.

“I’ve said consistently, that having at least a national limit of 15 weeks is really important,” Scott said during his campaign stop in Columbia, South Carolina.

As for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he instituted a six-week abortion ban in the Sunshine State, but when it comes to a national ban, his stance is unclear. Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte, thinks DeSantis will stick with this strategy if he wants a real shot in the general election.

“It will be the generic, you know, “I’m for restricting abortion, I’m for life”. There’s not a whole lot of benefit to them talking about any specific policies, where they will talk about specifics is when they’re pushed to do so by interest groups on the Republican side, or by media representatives,” Heberlig said.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has expressed support for a national abortion ban but says she doesn’t think it’s realistic at this point in time.

“You would have to have 60 votes in the Senate, a majority of the House and a president to all agree. We haven’t had 60 votes for 100 years, we might have 45 pro-life senators. So the idea that a Republican president is going to go ban all abortions is not true. It’s not possible any more than a Democrat president can come in and ban all the laws that are being passed in the states,” Haley said.

Mac McCorkle, a political science professor at Duke University, says Haley’s stance will resonate with suburban Republican women, but not so much with ultra-conservative Republicans.

“I think that that’s not a message that the Republican base, the MAGA base, wants to hear, which is “It’s impossible” that just enrages them even more,” McCorkle said.

Trump is visiting South Carolina this Saturday. South Carolina has been in a battle regarding a six-week abortion ban, and on Tuesday the State Supreme Court heard the oral arguments for the case. With the timeliness of the abortion debate in South Carolina, it’ll be interesting to see if Trump comments on a national abortion ban during his event this weekend.