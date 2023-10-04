GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former superintendent of one of the largest school districts in North Carolina has announced a run for a state-level position.

Maurice “Mo” Green announced on Wednesday that he would be running for North Carolina state superintendent of public instruction.

Green served as deputy superintendent, chief operating officer and general counsel of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools before he became superintendent of Guilford County Schools in 2008. Green led the district from 2008 to 2016 and “during his tenure with GCS, Green launched its first district-wide strategic plan, whose implementation resulted in notable outcomes including increased graduation rates.”

“Throughout my career, I have strived to be a champion of public education,” said Green in a statement provided by his campaign. “There is much to celebrate about public education in North Carolina and its transformative power. However, it is long past time for our state to truly fulfill its promise to each of its students – that no matter who you are, you will receive high-quality educational opportunities that will prepare you to be successful. We can make that happen if we invest fully in public education, ensure safe and secure learning environments for our students, enhance parent and community support, and revere our educators.”

Green says that he believes that the students and educators of North Carolina “need a listener, a hard worker and a champion” who will celebrate the good in our schools and “make them the best they can be.”

The current North Carolina state superintendent is Catherine Truitt.