RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In addition to the start of North Carolina’s candidate filing period, Monday also marked the day a federal lawsuit was filed against voting maps in the state.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C. claims district maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly were gerrymandered to “disadvantage minority voters.”

Monday’s lawsuit follows in the footsteps of a similar lawsuit filed in November, claiming the maps violate the Voting Rights Act.

See the full lawsuit below.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R) released a statement late Monday afternoon, calling the lawsuit by “Democratic activists” an effort to add “chaos” the the upcoming elections.

“It has taken Democratic activists over a month after these maps were approved by the General Assembly to concoct these baseless allegations. This is a desperate attempt to throw chaos into North Carolina’s elections, on the first day of candidate filing no less,” Moore said in a statement. “We are fully confident that these maps are going to be used in this election and every election this decade.”

Congressman Wiley Nickel, a Democratic Representative of N.C. 13th district, released a statement on the lawsuit, saying it challenges the Republican legislature’s “extreme partisan gerrymander.”

“The maps passed by the Republican General Assembly totally rob the voters of North Carolina of their voice in our elections. I believe this map is unconstitutional, illegal, and I’m looking forward to the courts weighing in,” Nickel said. “Our state deserves better.”