CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community are criticizing a move by lawmakers in Raleigh, overturning vetoes that target the trans community.

Wednesday evening, in a vote along party lines, the North Carolina State House and Senate voted to overturn three bills that Governor Roy Cooper vetoed. The bills banned transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, limited discussion of gender identity in schools, and banned gender-affirming care for minors.

Advocates and organizations in Charlotte said they are not surprised by the veto override but are disappointed.

“It makes North Carolina look like an embarrassment, and we’ve already scraped enough egg off our face because of the bathroom bill,” said LGBTQ activist Jenny Gunn. “We’re talking about kids. We’re talking about someone’s kid that they’re targeting. And over what?”

In Raleigh Wednesday, outside of the General Assembly, State Senator Vickie Sawyer, a Republican who represents Iredell and Mecklenburg Counties, called the veto override “courage.”

Those for the bans and limitations said the central focus is protecting children, with a focus on not exposing children to adult subjects, allowing parents to know what is happening in their child’s schools, and setting a level playing field.

“We are not opposed to transgender people,” one override supporter said. “What we (want) is to have fair play in the world of sports.”

“Things like this are nothing more than thinly-veiled attacks on our community,” said Liz Schob with Charlotte Pride. “They are not based on society, they’re not based on good data, and it’s based off fear and ignorance.”

Schob noted that the Charlotte Pride festival and parade, happening this weekend, may have a different tone based on what they had planned because of the bills, whose vetoes were overridden, that are now law.

The 2022 Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade was an economic driver for the city of Charlotte. Over 275,000 people attended, making it the largest festival of any kind in the state.