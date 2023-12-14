HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A relatively unknown political player in North Carolina has secured an endorsement from the former president.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to endorse Lexington native Addison McDowell for North Carolina’s 6th District, writing “Addison previously worked for Senator Ted Budd and Congressman Richard Hudson, two outstanding leaders from the Great State of North Carolina. He and his family are fierce advocates for our America First movement.”

McDowell announced his candidacy a few hours later on X. He wrote in part that he’s “ready to take on the establishment and fight to secure our border, end Biden’s disastrous economic policies, and protect the lives of the unborn.”

The 6th District, currently occupied by Rep. Kathy Manning, who will not be running again, is proving increasingly crowded. Former Representative Mark Walker, Christian Castelli, Bo Hines, Mary Ann Contogiannis and Former High Point Mayor Jay Wagner have announced their intention to run for this seat, as well.

Hines shared a video on X on Tuesday of the former president stating that Hines would “be a congressman soon” at the recent New York Young Republicans Gala.

McDowell’s website only offers a donation page at the moment. His X bio describes him as “Christian. Husband. Dad. Trump Endorsed candidate running for Congress in North Carolina’s 6th District.”

McDowell is described as a lobbyist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield and this is his first run for elected office, according to WRAL-TV.