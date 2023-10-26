GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Another person has thrown their hat into the ring in the wake of North Carolina’s congressional maps.

On Thursday, Christian Castelli announced he would once again be running for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district, stating that his “purpose and motivation” was that “we need decisive conservative leadership.”

“For more than three weeks, the U.S. House of Representatives did not function to its potential because we were without a Speaker of the House. We could not tackle the issues facing our country and families,” he wrote in a release.

He also spoke of his experience as a Green Beret who was deployed “14 times” and his work as a senior advisor at the Pentagon, stating that “leaving challenges unresolved is not in my nature.”

“Congressional experience, elected office experience is noble, but it is not what is needed right now. We’ve tried it; it’s failed us. We need real-world, real-life experience to put us on a course of security, strength and prosperity.”

His announcement comes one day after former representative Mark Walker abruptly pivoted from his gubernatorial run to announce that he would run for the sixth congressional district as well. Walker previously held the sixth district, but it is currently held by Democrat Kathy Manning.