GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After the sitting labor commissioner removed his photo from elevator inspection certificates across North Carolina, current candidates have stated in no uncertain terms that he would put them back.

Pictures of long-standing former Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry in elevators have long inspired memes across North Carolina and earned her the moniker “elevator lady” or “elevator queen” which spurned a social media handle parody and even a song.

While Dobson has followed Berri’s practice since he was elected in 2020, recently he announced that he was bringing it to an end, saying he felt like it put too much focus on him and not other Department of Labor employees.

On Oct. 31, candidate Luke Farley weighed in on X, saying that he would bring back the photos as a matter of accountability. North Carolina State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) announced on Monday that he would put the pictures back.

“We did it because we wanted people to know there’s an actual person. They could put a face to government. But it kind of grew into a thing,” Dobson said.

Hardister, however, says that the popularity of the practice and the humanizing effect are important for the public.

Despite their disagreement on the photo op situation, Dobson has endorsed Hardister as his successor.

Braxton Winston and Travis Wilson are also vying for the Labor Commissioner seat against Wilson and Hardister and have also been reached for comment.