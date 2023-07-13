RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Current North Carolina Attorney General and Democratic 2024 gubernatorial hopeful Josh Stein raised nearly $6 million in the first half of this year.

That breaks incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper’s fundraising numbers at the same time period of his campaign.

“It was certainly an impressive haul for a campaign that knows this is probably going to be the most competitive gubernatorial race in 2024. So, they are building their war chest and it is a significant amount of money considering that probably at the same time in the same pattern then Governor Roy Cooper, I believe the number was around 4 million dollars, had brought in. This is a substantial haul above that,” said Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics at Catawba College said.

Stein is widely seen as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

So is current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on the Republican side. Robinson’s fundraising numbers haven’t been released yet. Campaign finance reports for the first six months are not due at the N.C. State Board of Elections until July 28. But campaigns often release those numbers before the official filing.

Bitzer expects both campaigns to be full speed ahead toward the 2024 fall election.

“Everybody is really now focusing on November’s general campaign and to have that kind of a war chest this early on sends a very strong signal,” Bitzer said.

Most estimates put the state’s gubernatorial race at a whopping $100 million.

That can buy a lot of television ads. But that money will also be needed to build each candidate’s campaign infrastructure across the state including staff, offices, signs, and venues.

“Money indeed is the mother’s milk of politics. But what we have seen in North Carolina is that we are so locked in on the partisan sides and very few people will move one way or the other. But having the resources is much better than not having them going into a competitive election cycle,” said Bitzer.

In a state where elections routinely end up within the margin of error, both sides know they can’t afford for any voter, who can get them across the finish line, to stay home.

“It’s more about energizing and mobilizing base voters. And that, I think, is an important component that fundraising helps to achieve,” Bitzer said.