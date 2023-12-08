HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Libertarian candidate for North Carolina governor has resumed his campaign after resolving legal issues stemming from an August arrest.

On Friday, the Committee to Elect Shannon Bray released a statement confirming he would be resuming his campaign for governor “following the successful resolution of trials stemming from his arrests in August on assault and Marijuana possession charges.”

According to CBS17, Bray was arrested in mid-August and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats after his wife petitioned the magistrate. The next day, Bray’s wife told officers he had returned to the home, where marijuana and growing equipment were found.

Later in the week, his wife contacted police and alleged that Bray was violating a domestic violence protection order she had taken out against him. He was served warrants for his arrest the same day.

According to Bray, last Friday he was “found innocent of every count” in relation to the assault charges. The second trial, stemming from the marijuana charges, saw Bray plea to misdemeanor possession in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

“With the resolution of these legal issues behind us, I intend to focus my full attention back onto my gubernatorial campaign. I remain committed to demonstrating that we can govern our state while respecting the rights of each and every North Carolinian, which includes staying out of your bedroom and out of your pocketbook.”

Bray says he expects his campaign will focus on the issues in the coming weeks, including healthcare and the economy.

“And possibly a bit more emphasis on the need to legalize marijuana than I originally envisaged.”