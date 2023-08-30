RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper (D) has endorsed Attorney General Josh Stein (D) in the 2024 race for North Carolina governor.

Cooper is term-limited and announced his endorsement in a video for Stein on Wednesday. Stein is currently the only declared candidate in the Democratic primary.

“It’s been my honor to have worked shoulder to shoulder with him over the past two decades,” said Cooper. “And I am immensely grateful for his support of my campaign for governor to continue moving North Carolina forward.”

Current state treasurer Dale Folwell, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, retired healthcare executive Jesse Thomas, former U.S. Rep Mark Walker and former state senator Andy Wells are candidates for the Republican primary.

If Stein runs unopposed in the primary, he will run against one of the Republican candidates in the November 2024 gubernatorial election.