ATLANTA (AP) — A judge denied a request by Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday to move his Georgia election case to federal court.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment.

By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants had filed paperwork pleading not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

During an arraignment hearing, defendants have the right to have the charges against them read and to enter a formal plea.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a court filing on Aug. 3, and Giuliani entered his plea on Sept. 1, with the rest of the pleas trickling in over several days.

Meadows and four others were seeking to move the charges against them to federal court.

During a hearing last week on Meadows’ request, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones made clear that if he had not ruled by the arraignment date or if the case was not moved to federal court, Meadows would not be excused from arraignment.