(WGHP) — Michael Bitzer is a political scientist at Catawba College who believes many voters are kidding themselves.

A plurality of voters proclaim to friends, family and themselves that they are independent voters. Few of them, Bitzer’s research reveals, truly are.

“Most voters like to think of themselves in the middle, but…when you ask somebody ‘are you a pure independent? Do you tend to lean one way or another? Back and forth?’ That’s typically ten percent of the overall national electorate, and I daresay that’s probably true here in North Carolina,” Bitzer said. “For most folks, if they say they are independent, but you follow up and say ‘do you lean to one party or the other?’ The vast majority of them break almost evenly into the two parties.”

“I do think he’s accurate,” said Western Carolina Political Scientist Chris Cooper about Bitzer’s assessment. “There’s not a great middle, and what I find disconcerting is that the middle that does exist tends to be from the people who are engaged politically. The people who watch the news, read the newspaper, refresh Twitter from the politics feeds. Those folks are firmly in their camp. The very few folks in the middle might not show up to vote, and they’re certainly not living, breathing and influencing politics.”

But it would be easy to think there is “a great middle” to American politics. The trend for years now has been for voters to drop their registration with the Democrat and Republican Parties for what North Carolina refers to as unaffiliated voters.

Here are the latest registration numbers in the state:

Unaffiliated: 2,564,384

Democrat: 2,491,206

Republican: 2,210,758

This year “Unaffiliated” became the largest bloc of voters in North Carolina.

“It is now and will be for the foreseeable future,” Bitzer said. “They have surpassed now registered Democrats. Five years ago, they passed registered Republicans. So unaffiliateds are the largest group. We tend to think they are independents, that they are swing voters, but doing some research, they are actually kind of closeted partisans for the most part. They tend to vote in one party consistently. So that dynamic makes it more challenging for the parties to have to construct their base – the registered partisans – but also appeal to this kind of independents but maybe not so independent.”

And North Carolina tends to be a very evenly-split state. Look at the US Senate races won by Republicans Jesse Helms and Richard Burr. They won eight of them –and never lost, but Helms earned 54% of the vote in only the first two of his five elections. Burr reached 54% in only one.

Meanwhile, Democrats do very well in statewide races for state office positions such as governor and attorney general. That and the fact that some Senate seats have changed hands as in when Republican Lauch Faircloth beat Democrat Terry Sanford in 1992, when Democrat John Edwards then defeated Faircloth six years later, when Democrat Kay Hagan defeated Republican Elizabeth Dole in 2008 and then when Haga, herself was defeated six years later by Republican Thom Tillis.

“There are still swing voters, but those numbers have shrunk considerably,” Bitzer said. “Probably anywhere from five to maybe 8% kind of bounce around the ballot. For the most part, everybody goes straight down the ballot.”

See more in this edition of The Buckley Report.