Former President Trump is in court in New York on Monday in a sweeping civil case that could jeopardize his control over some of his most famed properties.

A judge last week determined Trump had been liable for fraud for inflating the value of some of his properties in order to secure business loans. The judge heard opening statements from Trump’s defense and prosecutors who argued over the legality of Trump inflating property values in order to get business loans and insurance policies on better terms.

During a break in court proceedings early Monday afternoon, Trump – as he’s done in other cases – went after the judge who made the ruling, in this case calling on him to be disbarred.

Monday’s trial marks the start of a long legal road ahead for Trump, who also faces a combined 91 charges in four criminal cases and several other civil cases.

Follow below for live updates from New York.