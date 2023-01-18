Jon Stewart says that when it comes to new Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the public shouldn’t “mistake absurdity for lack of danger.”

“That’s the beauty of his lies, is you wouldn’t even think to check because it’s just so stupid,” the former “Daily Show” host said of Santos on his Apple podcast, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” released Wednesday.

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on Santos to resign after he admitted to multiple fabrications about his work history and education. Critics have raised questions about everything from Santos’s campaign finances, to his family history, to accusations that he took money raised for a veteran’s dying dog as part of a fundraising campaign.

Stewart’s remarks came a day after the House Republican Steering Committee recommended that the controversial congressman sit on two House panels: the Small Business Committee and Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“I really think that the reason why his scandal — people shout about it and things, but nobody really cares — is because of how he looks,” Stewart said.

“Everything about [Santos] screams of just mediocrity,” the Apple TV+ host said.

“He’s not obese. He’s not skinny. He’s everything in the middle,” Stewart continued.

But, the comedian warned, “The thing we have to be careful of — and I always caution myself on this, and I ran into this trouble with [former President] Trump — is we cannot mistake absurdity for lack of danger.”

“It takes people with no shame to do shameful things,” Stewart said, adding: “Absurdity is where the real danger always is.”

“You’d see [former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi] and you’d be like, ‘Oh my God, he’s dressed like Michael Jackson. What a ridiculous person!’ He’s like, ‘And I’m developing a nuclear bomb,’” Stewart said.

“You’re like, ‘Oh f—. Its absurdity always makes you think something is more benign than it is,” he added.

“I misjudged Trump because he’s so ridiculous,” Stewart told listeners. “And then you think about, well, the worst people in history have been ridiculous!”