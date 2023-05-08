GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Their relationship may not be what it once was, but former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence both are scheduled to speak here next month at the North Carolina Republican Convention.

The convention, June 8-11 at the Koury Convention Center, will feature Trump and Pence on the same day, June 10, which WRAL first reported and the NC GOP confirmed on social media.

The NC GOP’s website does not include specifics for each of its three days of events, but Pence will speak at the First in Freedom Luncheon at noon on June 10, and Trump is scheduled for the Grand Old Party Dinner, at 6 p.m. that day.

Former President Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long rumored to be planning a challenge to Trump for the GOP presidential nomination for 2004, also will appear as the featured speaker, addressing the Old North State dinner at 6 p.m. June 9.

The NC GOP’s announced lineup of speakers does not list any of the other announced or exploratory candidates for president: former Ark. Gov. Asa Bryant, media personality Larry Elder, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, former GOP candidate Perry Johnson or businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Long considered among the “maybe” candidates – a lot with DeSantis – are Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Pence.

Although the home page lists as speakers Trump, Pence, DeSantis and Ralph Reed, chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a professed Christian-based advocacy group, only Trump’s name, photo and event appear on the NCGOP Convention registration page as a featured speaker.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

The schedule also is unclear about if, when and how the two people who have announced their pursuit of the governor’s nomination, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, will appear and/or speak.

Delegates/alternates and guests can register on the convention’s website, and there is a separate form for guests between the ages of 18 and 25, although it’s unclear why.

The hotel attached to the convention center – the Sheraton Greensboro at 3121 W. Gate City Blvd. – serves as the headquarters for the convention, but it no longer is taking reservations for that weekend.

Trump and Pence have been alienated since Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence said he could not change the electoral process that confirmed Joe Biden had been elected president. Trump spoke harshly about Pence, long a loyalist, and calls to “hang Mike Pence” were part of the message and imagery from the thousands of Trump backers who stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection designed to overturn the election.

Pence, who last week spoke at UNC-Chapel Hill on April 27, sat for about seven hours the next day in testimony before a federal grand jury looking into Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and in his handling of top-secret federal documents.

A federal court had ordered that Pence cooperate with Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, although Pence and Trump both fought the subpoena Pence was served. It’s unclear when Smith might conclude his investigation.