D.C. Attorney General to sue Proud Boys, Oath Keepers following Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District officials announced a lawsuit against more than 30 leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers due to damages caused in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Attorney General Karl Racine said that this is the “first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.” During a press conference at the House Triangle on Tuesday, Racine said that these individuals conspired to “terrorize D.C.,” interfered with the transition of power and assaulted police.

BREAKING: I’m suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021

Racine said that the U.S. faced “a very different but familiar enemy” when the group stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Like the planes that attacked the pentagon and the world trade center and crashed in the fields of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the images of that shameful and contemptible day can never be erased. It was like 9-11, a planned terrorist attack, but this time our own citizens were hellbent on destroying the freedom and ideals on which our country was founded and continues to aspire to achieve,” he said during the Tuesday press conference.

Racine was joined by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Attorney General Karl Racine, Councilmember Charles Allen and other officials made the announcement.