AUSTIN (KXAN) — House Bill 567, also known as the Texas CROWN Act, was successfully voted out of the Texas Senate Friday and is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.

According to the authors of the bill, CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

The act aims to create a respectful environment for natural hair and would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture or protect hairstyles associated with race.

It was successfully voted out of the Texas Senate 29-1, and is heading to the governor’s desk, where Abbott could sign it into law.

“I am incredibly thankful to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Chairman Bryan Hughes for swiftly advancing The CROWN Act,” Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D- Rowlett, who authored the bill, said.

“I also owe a great deal of gratitude to Senator Borris L. Miles, our Senate Sponsor, for shepherding the bill through the Senate. I must express my gratitude for CROWN Coalition Co-Creator Adjoa B. Asamoah, for all of her hard work and support, here on the ground and from afar. And, as always, I am thankful for all of the supporters and advocates that have come to their State Capitol to testify for the bill!”



“I appreciate the vast bipartisan support shown by the Texas Legislature, and I respectfully ask that Governor Abbott signs this great piece of legislation,” Bowers concluded.