RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin.

McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight against colorectal cancer.

The partisan lean of the district, which has its population base in Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border, presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate.

Each party will decide its own nominating method. The last day for candidates to file is Dec. 23, the governor’s office said.

Two longtime state lawmakers, both Democrats, filed statements of candidacy Friday, according to online records.

Del. Lamont Bagby, who has represented suburban Richmond in the state House for nearly a decade and serves as the chairman of the legislative Black caucus, was holding a campaign kickoff Monday.

“Donald McEachin spent his entire career building a incredible legacy for this community that we will never forget,” he tweeted Sunday. “I would not be here without him. Tomorrow I will tell you how I plan to help build on the McEachin legacy for the next generation.”

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor last year, also filed a statement of candidacy and planned to make a “major announcement” Tuesday, according to a news release.

Other candidates have indicated their intention to run through social media or news releases.

McEachin, a lawyer in private practice during his career, was elected to his first term to the U.S. House in 2016 after serving in the General Assembly. Before his passing, he handily won reelection in November.