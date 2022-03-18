GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live in Greensboro and look at ahead to your ballot for mayor and City Council, you might wonder what your options might be on May 17 – given that all races are nonpartisan.

The first thing you need to know, Guilford County Director of Elections Charlie Collicutt said, is that all four candidates for mayor – incumbent Nancy Vaughan and challengers Mark Cummings, Justin Outling and Eric Robert – will appear on that ballot.

Those four “will be whittle down to two for the general [election on Nov. 8],” Collicutt said in an emailed response to questions about the ballot.

But this process gets more complicated for the council seats, which are a combination of at-large candidates considered by all voters in the city (as is the mayor) and head-to-head races in each of five districts.

There are 10 candidates for the three at-large slots, and there are at least three candidates in three of the five districts. The only exception is in District 4, in which incumbent Nancy Hoffman faces Thurston H. Reeder Jr. Whoever wins that race in the primary will be elected.

But the others are more complicated. The top two vote-getters in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 move on to the general election, and six candidates advance out of the 10 for at-large.

“Just note on Greensboro’s nonpartisan at-large race,” Collicutt said. “There are 3 seats available, so when we double +1 (7) … the available seats, we get a primary. So we’ll whittle that field down to 6 that will move on to the general for the 3 seats.”

The lineup for Greensboro City Council

At-large candidates: Incumbents Marikay Abuzuaiter and Yvonne Johnson and Tally L. Buchanan, Melodi Fentress, Tracy Furman, Hugh Holston, Franca Jalloh, Dustin Keene, Katie Rossabi and Linda Wilson.

District 1: Incumbent Sharon Hightower, Felton Foushee and Timothy Kirkpatrick.

District 2: Incumbent Goldie Wells, Cecile “CC” Crawford, LaToya Bernie Gathers and Portia Shipman.

District 3: Bill Marshburn, Zack Matheny and Chip Roth.

District 4: Incumbent Nancy Hoffman and Thurston H. Reeder Jr.

District 5: Incumbent Tammi Z. Thurm, Robert Bodenhamer and Tony Wilkins.

Tidbits

The winners are

State Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden)

Unlike in the race for U.S. Senate, in which the field is 26 candidates (14 Republicans, 11 Democrats and one Libertarian), some candidates who filed to run in May/November have no opponent and thus would be elected unless there is write-in candidate. That list is:

State Senate District 26: Incumbent Phil Berger (R-Eden)

State Senate District 31: Incumbent Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville)

Representative Pricey Harrison

State House District 61: Incumbent Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro)

State House District 75: Incumbent Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem)

State House District 67: Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle)

State House District 77: Incumbent Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville)

State House District 80: Incumbent Sam Watford (R-Thomasville)

Caswell County Sheriff: Tony Durden (D) of Pelham

Surry County Sheriff: Steve Hiatt (R) of Mount Airy

Alleghany County Sheriff: Bryan Maines (D)

Alamance County District Attorney 17: Sean Boone (R) of Graham

Alamance District Court Judge 15A (Seat 1): Brad Allen (D) of Burlington

Alamance Clerk of Superior Court: Republican Meredith Tuck Edwards (R) of Graham

Alleghany County Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R) of Wilkesboro.

Alleghany County District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R) of Wilkesboro.

Alleghany County District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R) of Wilkesboro is unopposed.

Alleghany County District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R) of Moravian Falls

Alleghany Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Susie Gambill of Sparta faces Republican Gary Justin West of Laurel Springs.

Caswell County Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: John M. Morris (R) of Eden

Caswell County District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R) Wentworth

Caswell County District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields Strader (R) of Madison

Caswell County District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R) of Reidsville

Caswell County District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R) of Stoneville

Caswell County Commissioners District 2: Finch Holt (R) of Ruffin

Caswell County Clerk of Superior Court: John I. Satterfield (D) of Pelham

Caswell County Board of Education District 1: Vennie Beggarly of Providence

Caswell County Board of Education District 5: Nicole Smith of Burlington

Davidson County Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R) of High Point

Davidson County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R) of Lexington

Davidson County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R) of Lexington

Davidson County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Terry Carlton (R) of Advance

Davidson County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R) of Winston-Salem

Davidson County District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R) of Lexington

Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court: Sandie Tysinger Chappell (R) of Thomasville

Davidson County Board of Education: Debra Verdell of Lexington in at-large race and Lewie Phillips of Lexington in Ward 6

Davie County Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R) of High Point

Davie County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R) of Lexington

Davie County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R) of Lexington

Davie County District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R) of Winston-Salem

Davie County District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R) of Lexington

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 1: Richard S. Gottlieb (R) of Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Aaron J. Berlin (R) of Clemmons

Forsyth County District Court Judge District 21 Seat 1: Valene K. McMasters (D) of Winston-Salem

Forsyth County District Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Fred Adams (D) of Clemmons

Forsyth County District Court Judge District 21A Seat 3: Ted Kazakos (R) of Lewisville

Forsyth County District Court Judge District 21A Seat 4: George Cleland (D) of Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Commissioners District B: Don Martin of Tobaccoville

Guilford County Superior Court Judge District 18C Seat 1: Stuart Albright (D) of Greensboro

Guilford County District Court Judge District 18 Seat 1: Marc Ross Tyrey of Stokesdale (D)

Guilford County District Court Judge District 18 Seat 2: Larry L. Archie (D) of Greensboro

Guilford County Board of Education District 8: Deena Hayes-Greene (D) of Greensboro

Montgomery County District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Phillip Cornett (R) of Norwood

Montgomery County District Court Judge District 20A Seat 2: John R. Nance (R) of Stanfield

Montgomery County District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Thai Vang (R) of Troy

Montgomery County District Attorney 28: T. Lynn Clodfelter (R) of Norwood

Montgomery County Clerk of Superior Court: John K. Deaton (R) of Biscoe

Rockingham County District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R) of Reidsville

Rockingham County District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields (R) Strader of Madison

Rockingham County District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R) of Reidsville

Rockingham County District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R) of Stoneville

Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Courts: Abner M. Bullins (R) of Eden

Stokes County District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R) of Pilot Mountain

Stokes County District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Marian M. Boone (R) of Mount Airy is unopposed.

Stokes County District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R) of Mount Airy

Surry County District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R) of Pilot Mountain

Surry County District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Marian M. Boone (R) of Mount Airy is unopposed.

Surry County District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R) of Mount Airy

Elkin City School Board West District: Jennifer Kleinheksel (R) of State Road

Elkin City School Board At Large: Tim Matthews (D) of Mount Airy

Mount Airy City School Board District A: Kyle A. Leonard (R)

Mount Airy City School Board District B: Ben Cooke (R)

Wilkes County District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R) of Wilkesboro

Wilkes County District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R) of Wilkesboro

Wilkes County District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R) of Moravian Falls

Yadkin County Superior Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R) of Wilkesboro

Yadkin County District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R) of Wilkesboro

Yadkin County District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R) of Wilkesboro

Yadkin County District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R) of Moravian Falls

Clerk of Superior Court: Beth Williams Holcomb (R) of East Bend

Yadkin County Coroner: Slim Collins (R) of East Bend

Yadkin County Register of Deeds: Aric Wilhelm (R) of Yadkinville