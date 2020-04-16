Police warn of scam that says you’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19

THOMASTON, Maine — Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, law enforcement agencies around the country have been warning people to be aware of any scams.

Now a police department in Thomaston, Maine, is alerting citizens and asking them to be on the lookout for a scam that claims they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” Thomaston Police wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Be vigilant against all threats!”

Police say the link in the text is fake and opens “a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”

The post has been shared thousands of times.