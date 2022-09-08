UVALDE, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, are investigating a shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say people were injured. The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people — including 19 children — were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.