Police set to speak after car stolen with 5-month-old girl inside in Greensboro, girl found safe in Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-month-old girl has been reunited with her family after a car was stolen with her inside Friday night, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

At about 9:22 p.m. Friday, a mom stopped at the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road to get directions and left her 5-month-old daughter, Nora Starr Grant, in her black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with it running, Greensboro police said.

Left: Surveillance photo of suspect | Right: Photo of child in car that was stolen

Amber Alert issued after car stolen with 5-month-old girl inside in Greensboro

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nora, and both the child and the car were found hours later in Winston-Salem.

Nora was found on 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and the car was found on Highland Avenue.

The suspect is not in custody.