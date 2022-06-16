BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are seeking information about a robbery in Burlington.

Burlington Police Department say that just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to Domino’s Pizza on South Church Street about a robbery.

Police at the scene learned that a man brandishing a knife demanded that the cash register be open. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene in a newer model white Honda Civic with temporary tags. The vehicle was seen on Alamance Road heading towards the interstate.

  • Suspect in Burlington Domino's robbery
  • Suspect in Burlington Domino's robbery
  • Suspect in Burlington Domino's robbery

No one was hurt.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers or P3 tips may be eligible for cash rewards.