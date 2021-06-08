Police seek suspect in overnight shooting at Mebane gas station

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man with a gunshot wound was found at a truck stop in Graham after a shooting at a Mebane gas station, according to Mebane Police.

At around 11 p.m. Monday the Mebane Police Department received a call about a possible shooting at the Petro Travel Center on Buckhorn Road.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and later found a victim suffering a gunshot wound near the Flying J Truck Stop on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored car.

If anyone has any information they’re asked to call Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Alamance Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.