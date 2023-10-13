ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department wants to speak to a man who was spotted leaving the area of a “suspicious” house fire on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home on Pasadena Avenue North where a man was found dead in a house fire. They determined the blaze was suspicious in nature.

Detectives are looking for a man seen leaving the area between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. They do not know his race, but said he is in his 20s or 30s and is about 5’11” tall with a thin build.

The man was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white hooded sweatshirt with “Billabong” written on the front and blue jeans, according to St. Pete police.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.