LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are searching for suspects after an armed robbery, pursuit and crash, according to Lexington police Capt. Michael Hunt.

An armed robbery was reported at the Verizon store on Lowes Boulevard at 8:04 p.m.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and pursued it until the suspect vehicle crashed on I-85 at U.S. 421.

The suspects ran from the vehicle into a wooded area.

No injuries were reported from the armed robbery.