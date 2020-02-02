Police searching for NC girl who has been missing for over 2 weeks

Amy Rivera has been missing since Jan. 18

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are looking for 15-year-old Amy Rivera who has been missing since Jan. 18.

Rivera is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Surveillance video from Concord Mills shows her leave an AMC movie theater, WSOC reports.

Police believe that she got in a car with someone and willingly left after she walked out of the view of the camera.

Her dad dropped her off at the movie theater where she met up with her friends.

They say she never came back after she left the theater during the movie.

