Police searching for 2 suspects after female victim shot at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are looking for two suspects following a shooting at a Greensboro hotel Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:25 a.m, police responded to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road after they were told about shots being fired in the parking lot.

When they arrived, officers found a gunshot victim in stable condition with a leg injury.

She was tended to by EMS, but she refused treatment.

Two suspects described as a male and a female left in a black color vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.